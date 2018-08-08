In 2017, there's no doubt that UVa's passing game took a big step forward. With Kurt Benkert setting school passing marks, the Wahoos got a lot of production from several wideouts including departing seniors Andre Levrone and Doni Dowling, who combined for 74 catches and 12 of UVa’s 25 passing touchdowns.

The deep ball was a big part of the offensive improvement last fall as the Cavaliers hit 41 pass plays of 20 yards or more, including 12 longer than 40 yards.

As the Hoos continue with training camp, they are looking to not only replace several key wide receivers but also their record-setting quarterback. UVa will turn to JUCO transfer Bryce Perkins to lead the offense in his first year in the program and the new quarterback’s running ability should lead to a more balanced offensive attack.

Of all of the member on UVa's staff, receivers coach Marques Hagans certainly has a unique perspective on the new passing game as someone that coaches the wide receivers but also played both receiver and quarterback at the University.

Following the start of camp, Hagans said he was excited about what Perkins brings to the offense, and in addition to his abilities running the football praised his ability as a passer.

“It’s an arm that can get to every throw on the field and that’s what you want," he explained. "And he’s not just a thrower, he’s a passer, and he can be accurate. I think Coach (Jason) Beck does a heck of a job with him on a daily basis and I do think under his tutelage, I think he’s going to progress and be a really good player for us and help us win a lot of games.”

One of the most dynamic receivers in program history, Olamide Zaccheaus finished last season with team highs in receptions (85) and receiving yards (895) and was the team’s most explosive player. Traditionally, Zaccheaus has done most of his damage from the slot, making catches underneath and breaking them up field for big gains. He will certainly play that role plenty this season as well but UVa may need him to be more versatile and run more deep routes, following the losses of Levrone and Dowling.

“I don’t think there’s a way we won’t use Olamide,” Hagans said. “I think he can get down the field. I think two years ago we were playing Central Michigan and he had a big play. Miami (last year), he had a big play. He’s got the ability to take it the distance from short and I think he has the ability to stretch the field. We just have to be aware of how much we use him but we might line him up at quarterback. There’s nowhere on the field that he can’t line up and be productive. If he’s one of the guys that adds to that, and we do it by committee, we’re okay with that. We’re just looking to find the best guys and the best situation to help us win, whoever that is.”

There has been plenty of banter back and forth between Zaccheaus and Perkins about which of them is the team’s fastest player. And although he didn’t say which player was faster, Hagans understands just how explosive his top receiver can be in the open field.

“When the season’s over it will be interesting to see, when they really race,” Hagans said. “[Zaccheaus] is fast, he’s explosive, and he’s strong. When we’re playing Miami, and he pulls away. And that’s saying a lot, those guys are fast. Olamide is a lot faster than people think and you don’t really realize it until you watch it on film. But I do think he’s one of the fastest guys on the team, and the more we can get the ball in his hands, it’s a positive outcome for us.”

One option to replace some of the losses at wide receiver is rising sophomore Terrell Jana, who should see an increased role this season. He played plenty as a true freshman, featuring in all 13 games for the Cavaliers. Despite seeing plenty of snaps, Jana only saw a few targets and finished the season with two catches for 21 yards. The fact that he was on the field speaks to his ability to learn the system and make an impact.

“I think a lot of that was because he was so smart that he could fill in a lot of roles," Hagans said of the Woodberry Forest product. "So sometimes those roles might have been where he wasn’t the focal point, but [he] was efficient enough to help us be effective and have the right personnel. For the spring, he was one of our go-to guys. This summer he’s really worked hard and I think he will take a very huge step going forward. Not because of his ability, because I’ve watched him work and the time he’s invested in becoming better every day. He wants to be coached, he loves the work. I’m excited for his opportunity for progress, but I do think he’ll take a huge step this year.”

Another veteran option at receiver that was not available last season is sophomore Cole Blackman. The Richmond native played sparingly in 2016 but suffered a broken leg last year in fall camp and missed the entire season. Hagans admitted that Blackman was emotional about his return to the field for fall camp, though he may need to work off some of the rust.

“The first one-on-one rep he ran, he fell. He’s just excited. You see those deer being born on TV and they have those wobbly legs and that’s what he has,” Hagans said with a laugh. “I think the thing with him would be more mental than physical. Having those unfortunate injuries, he broke his leg, his appendix, seems like one thing after another. But that builds mental fortitude, something that Coach (Bronco Mendenhall) is big on.”

Hagans also made it clear that while they are excited to have Blackman back out on the practice field, they don’t want to overwhelm him.

“I don’t want him to feel like he has to make up a whole year in a one day or two weeks,” he said of the redshirt sophomore. “He just needs to take it one day at a time and work with the training staff and strength staff to make sure we have a good plan for him, and I think we do.”

In addition the veterans who will be expected to play bigger roles in Virginia’s offense this season, UVa will be looking to find difference-makers in its freshman class of wideouts. Ugo Obasi, Wooby Theork-Youmans, Tavares Kelly, and Billy Kemp make up the group of newcomers at the position and all boast intriguing skillsets. Hagans said that all of them seemed ready to go when camp started but he wants to see a bigger sample size before drawing any conclusions.

“I think it’s always good to see fresh energy," he noted. "Fresh energy breeds competition, and then competition makes everybody better. You can’t really gauge Day 1, Day 2, Day 3. It’s when Day 7 rolls around, Day 10, and now we’re in the thick of camp, can those guys continue to be consistent? Are they taking care of their bodies so they’re durable so that they can be consistently productive? Probably about Wednesday or Thursday we’ll be settling in and seeing more so what those guys can do, and not just do, but what they can be consistent at. I’m looking forward to seeing who those guys will be, but I think we have the guys in the room that will be able to get it done, whether one guy or by committee.”

While the Wahoos are looking for deep threat, the freshman class also brings more added speed to the position. That is especially true of Kelly, who runs a 100 meter dash in 10.4 seconds. Hagans joked that Kelly was one of the fastest players on the team and could really have an impact during his time at UVa.

“If my lunch depended on beating him in a race," Hagans said, "I guess I’m going to go without eating.”



