CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Darrin Hall had a big game against UVa a season ago in Pittsburgh and he took that to an even higher level on Friday night. Behind his 229 yards rushing and three TDs on 19 attempts, the Panthers dominated at the line of scrimmage and beat No. 23 UVa 23-13.



The Wahoos (6-2, 4-2 ACC) came in winners of their last three and didn't trail throughout the month of October. But they fell behind early on Hall's 41-yard TD run, clawed back to lead at the haltime, and then watched as the Panthers outscored them 16-3 in the second half.

Pitt (5-4, 4-1) was the more physical team, especially in the trenches. And it was Hall, who ran for a career-high 25 times for 111 yards and a score in last year's win over the Cavaliers, that carried the day. Not only did he put his team on the board first but his 2-yard TD late in the third quarter put his team up for good and his 75-yard scamper after UVa cut it to 14-13 with 9:51 left felt like the dagger it was.

It was an off night all around for the Cavaliers, who lost three key defenders (first Juan Thornhill and then both Mandy Alonso and Joey Blount) throughout the evening and came in missing Rob Snyder. It was by far the worst game Bryce Perkins has played as a Cavalier, as he was 17 for 24 passing for 205 yards with a touchdown—a beautiful first-quarter throw to Terrell Jana for 42 yards and his first career TD—but ran for -7 yards after losing 54 due to five sacks and tackles for loss.

UVa, which rushed for a season-low 44 yards, struggled right out of the gate in terms of negative plays. The Cavaliers were whistled for 10 penalties totaling 80 yards in the loss, a season high, with 55 yards coming in the first quarter alone.

The few bright spots on a night when the Panthers simply outmuscled them at the line of scrimmage included the play of Jana, who had a career-high 71 yards on his three catches. And Joe Reed's 73 yards on kick returns moved him past Darius Jennings to become the school's all-time leader in that category.

Still, with the Coastal Division on the line the Hoos fell flat. That was especially true once they had pulled nearly even in the fourth quarter and then watched Hall pop through the line and roll untouched for a TD 11 seconds later.

Even later, when the defense made a stand and appeared to stop outside of field-goal range, Alex Kessman stepped up and drilled a 53 yarder with 4:25 to play that made it a two-score game. Virginia's offense took the field and ended up turning it over on down on four plays including a sack for a loss of 16.



