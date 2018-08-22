If UVa's offense is going to take a step forward this season, the Wahoos will need to be more consistent than they were a year ago. That is particularly true of the running game, which had a few decent performances but struggled in the latter half of the season. Virginia averaged just 3.13 yards per rushing attempt last season, gaining 1,216 yards over 13 games.

The good news is that the Hoos have plenty of talent and depth at the running back spot as they look to improve on last season’s production. Senior Jordan Ellis carried the load in 2017 and is expected to again this fall. But there are several young backs who could compliment Ellis nicely after playing smaller roles a season ago.

One of those backs is rising sophomore PK Kier, who has seemingly become the leader in the clubhouse to spell Ellis the most this season. Of the younger backs, he is the most similar to Ellis and should see a significant uptick in carries this year after getting just six for 32 yards in 2017.

Regardless of who is carrying the ball, the offense should look quite a bit different this year which could be good news. UVa will start dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins in next Saturday’s game against Richmond, and will look to have a more diversified attack with read option plays. That could open things up a bit more for the backs, which is something that excites players like Kier as the Cavaliers prepare to open the 2018 season.

“We approach it as another chance to show what we can do," he said last week. "Bryce, he’s great. He can run but he can also throw too. So knowing the defense is going to have to key on him but they’ll also have to key on the running backs, they’re also going to have to key on the receivers. They can’t just key on one person and know, so it’s going to be good this year.”

One aspect of Virginia’s offense that should be somewhat new will be the read-option looks. UVa didn’t run many of those with Kurt Benkert behind center. Now, with Perkins at the helm, the quarterback will decide whether he’s going to keep the ball or hand it off as the play unfolds. Kier and the rest of the running backs will have to see things as the quarterback sees them and try to anticipate whether they will get the ball or if Perkins will keep it.

“That’s just chemistry, learning," Kier explained. "If he sees it, we should be able to see it too, so we should know what he’s going to do. That’s the biggest thing. If that end is crashing down, you have to know what (Bryce is) going to do. Sometimes mistakes are made but you have to expect the worst and you have to expect that you’re going to get the ball even when you may not get the ball.”

Asked when he would know if Perkins was going to keep it or hand it off, Kier said with a laugh, "When he let’s go. You’ve just got to run like you’ve got the ball, really.”

Over the past few seasons, running back has been considered one of the stronger units in the program with some of the best positional depth. While Ellis is expected to remain the featured back there are plenty of carries to go around now, especially with the departure of last year’s primary backup, Daniel Hamm. Kier said that regardless of who emerges as the complimentary back to Ellis, the entire group has done a nice job of making each other better.

“We’re so tight as a group that we all support each other," he said. "We all just play our role and whatever coach has for us, that’s what we do. Me, Lamont (Atkins), Jamari (Peacock), (Chris) Sharp, JE, and then the new four that’s here, A.J. (Perris Jones) has been here and (Andrew) Yavinsky. We just all bond and we know what our roles are on the team and we accept them. We just do our best in that role.”

Luckily for Kier and the aforementioned running backs, they have a great role model in the running back room in Ellis. Now one of the veteran leaders of the team, it’s clear that he has had a significant impact on the younger players in his position group through simply leading by example.

“JE works hard every day, on the field and off the field," Kier said. "Whatever he does, he works hard. I just try to model him in his work ethic and what he does. He’s a great leader. He doesn’t talk much, but when he does talk he spits some knowledge. He pretty much told us one practice, just ‘know your why,’ and know why you’re out here. I know everyone is tired, I’m tired, we’re all tired. But when you know your why, it helps you push through. So that’s big.”

Following Ellis’ example paid off this year for Kier. For the third consecutive year, Ellis was chosen by his peers to get the first jersey selection began earlier this month. Kier, just a sophomore, was chosen to select third, which is quite the statement for a young player who isn’t a projected starter.

“It was exciting and it just shows that hard work does pay off,” Kier said of his early selection. “Following JE’s lead and all these leaders, we have a lot of leaders on this team, following their work ethic really helped this offseason and really helped me get up there.”

When it came time for Kier to select a number, he once again remembered his “why.” Kier chose No. 6, which had a special meaning to the Winchester native.

“My cousin Brayden, he would’ve been six this year. And that’s why I came here,” Kier said of his cousin who tragically passed away at a young age following a battle with to cancer. The care that Brayden received at the UVa Children’s Hospital was a big part of what led Kier to commit and sign with the Cavaliers.

“I just felt like it was the right time to pick it,” he added.



