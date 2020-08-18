CavsCorner - Henry looks to make an impact in his lone season with the Wahoos





152 receptions. 1,741 receiving yards. 13 receiving touchdowns.

That is the production that Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed put up last season that UVa will need to replace this fall. The duo combined for nearly half of the team's total receptions and it yards and more than half of the receiving TDs that the entire roster contributed in 2019. That means that UVa will soon lean hard on a group of returning playmakers and a few new faces to step up and make those plays.

One of those new faces is grad transfer Ra’Shaun Henry, who joined the Cavaliers this summer. An unheralded prospect from the same high school in Texas that produced Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, he ended up at St. Francis in Pennsylvania after one of their coaches noticed him and reached out on Twitter. Henry may not have been the most coveted prospect during his recruitment but he was excited to have an FCS opportunity and sought to make the most of it.

“I had zero stars coming out of high school,” Henry said Friday. “That’s why when St. Francis gave me the opportunity, I went in and worked hard, and ran with it.”

Part of the reason Henry wasn’t on everyone’s radar was his size. His Rivals profile from back then listed him at 6-foot, 159 pounds, but his current UVa roster biography has him listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.

“I was smaller,” he said. “I was probably about 6-foot, 150. St. Francis took that opportunity on me and I got in there and worked out and grew a little bit.”

Henry sprouted up during his time at SFU but didn’t make a big impact on the field right away. He recorded just 19 receptions over his first two seasons in Loretta and knew that he had to work even harder to see the production that he knew he had in him.

“I feel like my sophomore year, when I only had eight catches, I really honed in and got with the quarterbacks and caught balls every day,” Henry explained.

That work off the field paid off, as his hands improved and so did his production.

As a junior, Henry exploded onto the scene with a monster season. He paced the Red Flash in receptions (90), yards (1,118), and touchdown receptions (nine). Henry was named All-NEC and was fourth in the FCS in receptions for the season. He then graduated from SFU, entered the transfer portal, and after a brief recruitment decided to commit to UVa.

Henry was a great find for the Hoos at a position of need, and Virginia offered him the bigger stage that he was looking for.

“The opportunity to come into a program, to work hard, and earn a spot with my brothers, and make an impact, truly, in game situation,” he said when asked why UVa was such a good fit. “It’s a surreal time right now, especially with the pandemic. Finding a school that really fits you and to be able to call those people and that culture your family, it’s always important.”

From UVa’s perspective, his impressive 2019 campaign made him an obvious target once he became available. Receivers coach Marques Hagans believes that Henry has the tools and now it’s about getting him comfortable with UVa’s schemes and culture.

“He’s got a skillset, catching the ball, he’s got a knack for making plays,” Hagans said. “Now the main thing with him is getting him accustomed to our culture, how we do things and our expectations and standards inside the receivers room. I’m definitely glad we have him.”

This is the second consecutive year the Wahoos have brought in an FCS receiver from the transfer portal, having welcomed Dejon Brissett into the program from Richmond last year. The transition can be difficult with a big step up in talent level but Henry is confident that he can make the transition.

“Talent wise there’s obviously another step, another level at the FBS level,” he said. “I feel like there’s some guys at FCS that can play ball…I study every night so that’s not something that’s too hard. Learning the concepts is kind of difficult but getting together with guys like (Terrell) Jana and (Brennan Armstrong) is also helpful.”

Jana, of course, is UVa’s top returning wide receiver and now the leader of that position group. His 74 receptions last season gave him a breakout season of his own, and he serves as an example set for Henry and others as they attempt to fill the void left by Reed and Dubois.

“Jana is everything I want to be,” Henry said of the senior receiver. “I’m not that vocal like him but seeing him take leadership the majority of the time is great to see and something I want to start picking up on as well.”

And Henry has made an impression on Jana as well.

“He’s got great hands and he’s experienced,” Jana said. “He had 90-plus catches last year. No matter what division you’re in, that means when the ball is in the air, you’re going to catch it.

“So, him having great hands and just being a reliable receiver for the team is the main thing,” the veteran wideout added. “And also just him fitting into our culture and fitting into our team. It’s hard to transfer in for one year, but so far I’m excited for what he’s going to do.”

Henry was used in a number of ways at St. Francis, which should pay dividends for both him and the offense at large this season. He hauled in some deep balls, caught screens and ran jet sweeps during his breakout season, not unlike how Virginia used Reed over the past several seasons. The Cavaliers have a possession receiver in Jana and smaller slot receivers in Billy Kemp and Taveres Kelly, but what they need is a Reed-like do-it-all playmaker that can impact the game in space and in the red zone. Henry is ready to take on that role and do whatever he needs to in order to help the team win.

“I can play anywhere, to be honest,” he said. “Wherever the team needs me, I’ll play. My skillset is very broad and I can do basically anything on the field.”



