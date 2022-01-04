Hoos beat Clemson, make it back-to-back road wins
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65 on Tuesday night.
Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina.
The Cavaliers closed on a 19-8 run. Gardner made six free throws during the stretch.
Gardner shot 7 for 11 and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Armaan Franklin added 13 points for Virginia (9-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 54 percent (25 of 46) and made 21 of its 24 (87.5 percent) free throws.
Hunter Tyson scored 15 points to lead Clemson (9-5, 1-2), which ended a four-game win streak. David Collins added 14 points, PJ Hall 13 points and Nick Honor 11.
The two teams exchanged 10-0 runs in the first half, with UVa leading by as many as eight before the Tigers rallied to make it a 37-36 game at the break. There were seven ties and five lead changes in the second half before the Cavaliers took the lead for good with 6:51 to go.
Virginia concludes a three-game road swing at North Carolina on Saturday.
Clemson plays at North Carolina State on Saturday.
JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!
If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.
Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!