Hoos in Charlotte: ACC Basketball Tipoff recap





On changes to college basketball over the last 18 months, like the transfer portal and NIL, plus dealing with the pandemic:

I've learned Ted Lasso is a really good Netflix show. No. There's so much there.

I think we've learned to certainly appreciate the opportunity to play and made us realize how cool it is to have fans and that environment. For both of these guys, Reece and Kadin, they haven't really gotten the full experience of playing.

Kadin's gotten some, but none actually have the full experience when you've got 14,500 at John Paul Jones Arena or going into some of these environments. So that makes it. That's not the only thing, but I think there's such a level of excitement that was missing last year.

But just makes you appreciate the game, the opportunity to play, and you hold things loosely because you never know what's going to happen. I think we all learned perspective. And the ability to just come together now and we're preparing for another season that hopefully will be somewhat normal.





On where points will come from this season:

I think defense is an important thing. I don't know if it's the whole thing. You better be able to be efficient and play the game the right way. But I think this year's team, there is a lot of newness and in experience. But I think that's the name of college basketball with the transfer portal, and obviously losing Jay Huff and Sam Hauser, and Trey Murphy, all of those guys were such a big part of it.

But that's what I love about coaching. You've got some young men that they've been waiting their turn. Obviously Kihei [Clark] has the most experience, multiple years, and Reece as a first-year last year started and played a bunch.

But after that, everyone is pretty much new to playing at least Virginia basketball. We have two transfers. So you get excited about seeing opportunities that are in front of Kadin, Reece, the other guys in our program and how they'll evolve.

You don't know until you start playing, but we'll have to figure out ways to fit our team. This team will be different than last year's team. And find ways that fit their strengths. It always starts with how do you have to play to have a chance to be competitive first, and then successful.

And that's kind of, each year you evolve to that and form your identity. And of course defense will be a part of it. We'll have to be able to play great defense. We lost three great shooters, three great scorers. Now we find other ways. You change things. And I'm excited to see the new opportunities for our newer guys.





On reaction to news that Coach K was retiring:

One of the reasons I chose to coach in the ACC was to have the opportunity to test myself as a younger coach at the time—not anymore—against Coach K and Duke and Coach Williams and Carolina. You want a chance to test yourself against the best. They've done a lot for the game of basketball. They have storied programs. So I was just grateful for their impact on the game that's helped out coaches and made college basketball what it is and the ACC what it is.

So you always want someone to go out on their terms, and both of them get to do that. And that's a good thing, especially in today's climate. So I have a done of respect for them and I'm thankful for them. And I hope they can enjoy their family now and the things that are well deserved.





On the increase in players transferring in recent seasons:

I think there's a lot of changes. And it's always about, you want your young men to have the best opportunities. I think there's some good things to it. Guys, there's times, situations where maybe it is time for a player to move on for whatever reason.

But I think to be good, you have to build continuity, and that's why it makes it more challenging. Our best teams have been guys that have had opportunities and have grown through their playing experiences and years in the program. So that's the challenge in front of you to get a team that can kind of stay together. Coach Brey at Notre Dame says, Get old, stay old, and that's become more difficult now.

But it's just the way college athletics is now. There's so many changes with name, image and likeness and one-time transfer exceptions. But the program, you do the right thing, you get the right kind of young men and you pursue excellence and enjoy it while you're doing it, and those who want to be a part of it will be a part of it.

Those who feel like it's time to move on those are the decisions that have to be made.





On 10 consecutive winning seasons in the ACC:

When I took the job, I remember looking at the media guide when I was at Washington State and deciding, 'Is Virginia a place I want to go,’ for a number of reasons. It struck me that they had some great players, great coaches and success in spurts but there wasn't a lot of consistency.

There were very few over .500 or .500 years in the ACC conference, so that drew me to it, can you build a consistent winner.

And so the fact that to do that 10 years in a row and to, because of the players before, the coaches, to have won five regular season championships and two conference tournaments, that's a test. I think time and duration of a high level is important as coaches.

The NCAA tournament is awesome, but there's so many factors that go into that in terms of your matchups your health and being hot. But when it's over a conference season, that's over the course of, well, now it's 20 games. It was when I got here, 16, 18; it goes up.

That tests the longevity. And I think that's a barometer for the consistency of your program.

And so I really like that, because that says we've recruited well. We've had good staffs. It's been fun to build that. And I think it's a great place to do it. So, yeah, it will be a challenge every year. You never take it for granted. This will be another year with, you know, this team and hopefully we can do it again.





On lessons from Ted Lasso:

Well, someone told me the shoes I'm wearing, they look like Ted Lasso's shoes, so I guess my style.

It's a fun show. It's my wife's favorite. She loves it. She can quote most of the lines and watched the first season.

I haven't made it all the way through the second one. I don't think it's finished. Or is it?

But I think perspective. The one thing, it’s kind of fun to watch. He's a guy that is kind and he cares about the young men that he coaches or older guys, and Roy Kent is quite a character. I learned that.

But, I always like it because there are some cool human lessons in there just about how you treat people. That's the thing you take away. It's just lighthearted comedy and good stuff.



