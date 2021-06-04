Hoos stumble out of the game in Columbia, fall 4-3 to S. Carolina

For more than two months now, the Wahoos have been confronted with the possibility that with one more bad weekend, their postseason hopes would be gone.

Now there’s no question about it.

Virginia will need to go 4-0 over the next three days at the Columbia Regional to extend its season beyond the first weekend of this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers put themselves on the brink of elimination with Friday’s 4-3 loss to host South Carolina in the first game of the four-team double-elimination bracket.

At noon tomorrow, the Hoos will now face the loser of Friday’s second game in Columbia between No. 11 national seed Old Dominion and No. 4 regional seed Jacksonville in the bracket’s first elimination game. Win that one and they would potentially play twice on Sunday and one final game on Monday. A loss at any point ends Virginia’s season.

“We have a tough road ahead, but as we were saying it at the end of the meeting in the outfield with (head coach Brian O’Connor), we’ve been here the entire year,” said left-hander Andrew Abbott. “We’ve had our backs against the wall the entire year. It’s nothing we’re not used to.”

UVa’s postseason hopes were in serious jeopardy when the team came out of March at 11-13 overall and 4-11 in the ACC. The Cavaliers rallied to win six of their final seven three-game ACC series, a streak that began by taking the final two games at Georgia Tech and also included a sweep of Wake Forest, to finish the regular season at 27-22 and 18-18 in the conference. After going 2-1 last week at the ACC Tournament, UVa was named the No. 3 seed in the Columbia Regional.

The Wahoos only won four in a row once during the regular season. They returned from exams in mid-May to win five straight, beginning with that three-game sweep of the Deacs at Disharoon Park.

Abbott had been 5-0 with a 0.76 ERA in his last five starts heading into his first-ever NCAA regional appearance on Friday. A two-out first-inning solo home run by Wes Clarke the other way to right field ended the senior lefty’s streaks of 25.1 scoreless innings and 31 frames without allowing an earned run. It was Clarke’s 23rd homer of the season, most in the country.

Unfazed by that mistake, Abbott retired the next 10 USC hitters he faced in order, including a strikeout of Clarke on a back door breaking ball that caught the outside corner of the plate in the fourth inning. But Abbott’s day turned on a leadoff walk in the sixth inning.

The Gamecocks’ nine-hole hitter, George Callil, opened the frame by working that seven-pitch walk. It was the only free pass Abbott issued all day. After a pair of outs, Clarke ripped the eighth pitch of the at-bat into the gap in left-center. It hopped into the UVa bullpen for a two-out ground-rule double, forcing Callil to hold at third base.

“Mainly it’s just execution,” Abbott said about Clarke’s two big extra-base hits. “I missed my spots on both pitches, but he’s a great hitter, you got to give him his credit. He hits mistakes, and that’s what good hitters do.”

That bounce on Clarke’s ground-rule double saved the Wahoos a run but the next one didn’t: Josiah Sightler followed by taking an 0-1 pitch into the right field corner for another one-hop ground-rule double that drove in both runners, tying the game and 3-3 and ending Abbott’s afternoon. Two batters later, Colin Burgess singled through the left side off UVa reliever Kyle Whitten to drive in the go-ahead run and put the Gamecocks in front for good.

Abbott (8-6) took the loss after being charged with all four South Carolina runs in 5.2 innings. It was the senior lefty’s first loss since April 9 at Clemson, and the most runs he surrendered since giving up seven (six earned) against Louisville a week later.

The Cavaliers had erased South Carolina’s early lead with a memorable third inning for the Gelof family. First-year first baseman Jake Gelof led off the third by pulling a Brett Kerry pitch into the left field seats for his second homer of the season. Two batters later, junior third baseman Zack Gelof put the Hoos in front by poking a line drive the other way for his eighth home run.

The brothers homered in the same game against Notre Dame last Friday at the ACC Tournament; a week later, they both went deep in the same inning.

“Definitely special when we can step up,” Zack said afterward. “It was good, but we just didn’t do enough.”

Zack drove in his brother in the fourth inning, beating out an infield single with two outs to make it a 3-1 game. The elder Gelof was the Wahoos’ bright spot at the plate on Friday, finishing the day 3-for-5. The rest of the Cavaliers went 4-for-28 against three USC pitchers; the two through five hitters in the UVa lineup finished a combined 0-for-13.

The Gamecocks only managed six hits but half of them were extra-base knocks that drove in three of the team’s four runs. All four were scored with two outs.

On the mound, relievers Julian Bosnic and Daniel Lloyd combined to throw 6.2 innings of one-run baseball after Kerry left the game in the third with a stiff neck. Bosnic improved to 4-2 with the win, while Lloyd retired the final nine Wahoos in order after Zack Gelof’s leadoff single in the seventh to earn his second save.

“That’s what it takes this time of the year,” O’Connor said. “The team in the other dugout, no matter who we play the rest of the year, is a high-quality club that’s earned the right to be here. … It’s just a matter of who has the most players that step up and do it.”

Friday’s loss ended the Virginia program’s streak of nine straight wins on opening day of the NCAA Tournament. It’s just the fourth time in 15 NCAA regional appearances under O’Connor that the Wahoos dropped their first game of the weekend. None of those three previous teams—in 2004, 2005, and 2008—rallied to advance to a super regional. With losses to St. John’s and Ohio State at the Corvallis Regional, the 2005 team is the lone club in program history to go winless in a regional.

The Hoos are 4-8 all-time under O’Connor when facing elimination in NCAA regional play. Only the 2010 team, which won its first two games and finished the weekend 3-1, advanced to a super regional after losing at any point during a regional weekend.

O’Connor wasn’t prepared to name a starter for Saturday’s elimination game in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s loss. Junior right-hander Mike Vasil (7-5, 4.40 ERA) has followed Abbott in the weekend rotation for the past two months. Sunday starter Nate Savino (2-3, 3.94) and onetime weekend starter Griff McGarry (0-5, 7.46) are other possibilities. Zach Messinger, another potential option to start a game for the Wahoos this weekend, needed 28 pitches to pitch the final 2.1 innings on Friday.

Senior reliever Blake Bales (with his minuscule 0.48 ERA on the season) only left the UVa dugout on Friday to greet the Cavaliers as they came off the field each inning. Bales was unavailable to pitch against the Gamecocks, O’Connor said afterward, though the right-hander’s status for the rest of the weekend is unclear.

The Cavaliers could need to cobble together a pitching plan for four more games this weekend Columbia. O’Connor is confident his staff is deep enough to handle that burden, though it won’t matter if UVa doesn’t bounce back on Saturday.

“Certainly our backs are against the wall like they have been in the back half of the season, and we’ll take that approach, starting tomorrow,” said O’Connor. “It’s win or go home.”