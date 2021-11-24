How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 13
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
|Team
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. Pitt (15)
|
223
|
9-2 | 6-1
|
48-38 win vs. UVa
|
at SU
|
2. Clemson
|
196
|
8-3 | 6-2
|
48-27 win vs. Wake
|
at SoCar
|
3. Wake Forest (1)
|
194
|
9-2 | 6-1
|
48-27 loss at Clemson
|
at BC
|
4. NC State
|
186
|
8-3 | 5-2
|
41-17 win vs. SU
|
vs. UNC
|
5. Louisville
|
148
|
6-5 | 4-4
|
62-22 win at Duke
|
vs. Kentucky
|
6. Virginia
|
136
|
6-5 | 4-3
|
48-38 loss at Pitt
|
vs. VT
|
7. Florida State
|
119
|
5-6 | 4-4
|
26-23 win at BC
|
at Florida
|
8. Miami
|
117
|
6-5 | 4-3
|
38-26 win vs. VT
|
at Duke
|
9. North Carolina
|
116
|
6-5 | 3-4
|
34-14 win vs. Wofford
|
at NCSU
|
10. Boston College
|
75
|
6-5 | 2-5
|
26-23 loss vs. FSU
|
vs. Wake
|
11. Virginia Tech
|
63
|
5-6 | 3-4
|
38-26 loss at Miami
|
at UVa
|
12. Syracuse
|
59
|
5-6 | 2-5
|
41-17 loss at NCSU
|
vs. Pitt
|
13. Georgia Tech
|
32
|
3-8 | 2-6
|
55-0 loss at ND
|
vs. Georgia
|
14. Duke
|
16
|
3-8 | 0-7
|
62-22 loss vs. L'ville
|
vs. Miami
