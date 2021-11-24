 How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 13 | Rivals CavsCorner Virginia Football Cavaliers UVA Wahoos Hoos Brennan Armstrong
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 12:42:22 -0600') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 13

The Hoos will try to snap their three-game losing streak on Saturday when they host Virginia Tech.
Damon Dillman • CavsCorner
Managing Editor
@DamonDillman


Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

How the ACC sees the ACC | Week 13
Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Pitt (15)

223

9-2 | 6-1

48-38 win vs. UVa

at SU

2. Clemson

196

8-3 | 6-2

48-27 win vs. Wake

at SoCar

3. Wake Forest (1)

194

9-2 | 6-1

48-27 loss at Clemson

at BC

4. NC State

186

8-3 | 5-2

41-17 win vs. SU

vs. UNC

5. Louisville

148

6-5 | 4-4

62-22 win at Duke

vs. Kentucky

6. Virginia

136

6-5 | 4-3

48-38 loss at Pitt

vs. VT

7. Florida State

119

5-6 | 4-4

26-23 win at BC

at Florida

8. Miami

117

6-5 | 4-3

38-26 win vs. VT

at Duke

9. North Carolina

116

6-5 | 3-4

34-14 win vs. Wofford

at NCSU

10. Boston College

75

6-5 | 2-5

26-23 loss vs. FSU

vs. Wake

11. Virginia Tech

63

5-6 | 3-4

38-26 loss at Miami

at UVa

12. Syracuse

59

5-6 | 2-5

41-17 loss at NCSU

vs. Pitt

13. Georgia Tech

32

3-8 | 2-6

55-0 loss at ND

vs. Georgia

14. Duke

16

3-8 | 0-7

62-22 loss vs. L'ville

vs. Miami


