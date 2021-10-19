 Rivals CavsCorner | How the ACC sees the ACC Football: Week 8 ACC poll rankings Virginia Cavaliers UVA

{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 20:08:42 -0500') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 8

Riding a three-game winning streak, Virginia has climbed into the top 5 of the latest weekly poll of ACC teams.
Damon Dillman • CavsCorner
Managing Editor
@DamonDillman


Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

How the ACC sees the ACC | Week 8
Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Wake Forest (9)

161

6-0 | 4-0

off

at Army

2. NC State (2)

155

5-1 | 2-0

33-7 win at BC

at Miami

3. Pitt (1)

150

5-1 | 2-0

28-8 win at Virginia Tech

vs. Clemson

4. Clemson

134

4-2 | 3-1

17-14 win at SU

at Pitt

5. Virginia

108

5-2 | 3-2

48-0 win vs. Duke

vs. Ga Tech

6. Virginia Tech

99

3-3 | 1-1

28-7 loss vs. Pitt

vs. SU

7. Boston College

91

4-2 | 0-2

33-7 loss vs. NC State

at Louisville

8. Georgia Tech

84

3-3 | 2-2

off

at UVa

9. Louisville

78

3-3 | 1-2

off

vs. BC

10. North Carolina

65

4-3 | 3-3

45-42 win vs. Miami

off

11. Florida State

54

2-4 | 2-2

off

vs. UMass

12. Syracuse

33

3-4 | 0-3

17-14 loss vs. Clemson

at VT

13. Miami

32

2-4 | 0-2

45-42 loss at UNC

vs. NC State

14. Duke

16

3-4 | 0-3

48-0 loss at UVa

off


