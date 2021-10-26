How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 9
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
|Team
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. Wake Forest (10)
|
192
|
7-0 | 4-0
|
70-56 win at Army
|
vs. Duke
|
2. Pitt (4)
|
186
|
6-1 | 3-0
|
27-17 win vs. Clemson
|
vs. Miami
|
3. Virginia
|
164
|
6-2 | 4-2
|
48-40 win vs. Ga Tech
|
at BYU
|
4. NC State
|
155
|
5-2 | 2-1
|
31-30 loss at Miami
|
vs. Louisville
|
5. Clemson
|
136
|
4-3 | 3-2
|
27-17 loss at Pitt
|
vs. FSU
|
6. Louisville
|
119
|
4-3 | 2-2
|
28-14 win vs. BC
|
at NC State
|
7. North Carolina
|
95
|
4-3 | 3-3
|
off
|
at Notre Dame
|
8. Georgia Tech
|
82
|
3-4 | 2-3
|
48-40 loss at UVa
|
vs. Va Tech
|
9. Florida State
|
74
|
3-4 | 2-2
|
59-3 win vs. UMass
|
at Clemson
|
10. Syracuse
|
71
|
4-4 | 1-3
|
41-36 win at Va Tech
|
vs. BC
|
11. Miami
|
70
|
3-4 | 1-2
|
31-30 win vs. NC State
|
at Pitt
|
12. Boston College
|
61
|
4-3 | 0-3
|
28-14 loss at Louisville
|
at SU
|
13. Virginia Tech
|
50
|
3-4 | 1-2
|
41-36 loss vs. SU
|
at Ga Tech
|
14. Duke
|
15
|
3-4 | 0-3
|
off
|
at Wake
