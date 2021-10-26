 How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 9 Rivals CavsCorner recruiting poll Virginia Cavaliers football UVA Wahoos Hoos
How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 9

Billy Kemp and the Wahoos will take a four-game winning streak to BYU this weekend.
Billy Kemp and the Wahoos will take a four-game winning streak to BYU this weekend. (Matt Riley | UVa Athletics)
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

How the ACC sees the ACC | Week 9
Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Wake Forest (10)

192

7-0 | 4-0

70-56 win at Army

vs. Duke

2. Pitt (4)

186

6-1 | 3-0

27-17 win vs. Clemson

vs. Miami

3. Virginia

164

6-2 | 4-2

48-40 win vs. Ga Tech

at BYU

4. NC State

155

5-2 | 2-1

31-30 loss at Miami

vs. Louisville

5. Clemson

136

4-3 | 3-2

27-17 loss at Pitt

vs. FSU

6. Louisville

119

4-3 | 2-2

28-14 win vs. BC

at NC State

7. North Carolina

95

4-3 | 3-3

off

at Notre Dame

8. Georgia Tech

82

3-4 | 2-3

48-40 loss at UVa

vs. Va Tech

9. Florida State

74

3-4 | 2-2

59-3 win vs. UMass

at Clemson

10. Syracuse

71

4-4 | 1-3

41-36 win at Va Tech

vs. BC

11. Miami

70

3-4 | 1-2

31-30 win vs. NC State

at Pitt

12. Boston College

61

4-3 | 0-3

28-14 loss at Louisville

at SU

13. Virginia Tech

50

3-4 | 1-2

41-36 loss vs. SU

at Ga Tech

14. Duke

15

3-4 | 0-3

off

at Wake


