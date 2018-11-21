De'Andre Hunter finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists—dangerously close to putting up the first triple-double by a Cavalier since 1979— as Kyle Guy added 15 points and Braxton Key 13 in No. 4-ranked UVa's 74-52 win over MTSU on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Virginia (4-0) jumped out to a 30-9 lead on the Blue Raiders but MTSU climbed back into it thanks to a 14-2 run late in the first half.

But the Wahoos never really were challenged despite finishing with a season-high 13 turnovers. MTSU, which came in with five players averaging in double figures, had just two of that group with 11 and 10 points respectively. UVa held the Blue Raiders to 39.2 percent shooting from the field (including a 23.1 percentage from deep).

Though the Cavaliers finished with two fewer turnovers, they held a 25-11 advantage in points off turnovers while also shooting 46.4 percent from the floor (34.8 percent from deep).

UVa will play Butler on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals of the event.





