CHARLOTTESVILLE -- After a rough couple of outings, De'Andre Hunter bounced back on Saturday afternoon, scoring a team-high 18 points to help No.5 UVa beat William & Mary 72-40.



The Wahoos (11-0) also got 16 points and seven rebounds (tying a career high) from Kyle Guy in the victory. Ty Jerome added eight points and a career-high nine boards.

Nathan Knight scored a game-high 22 points for the Tribe (4-8), who shot just 32.7 percent from the field and a balmy 10 percent (2-for-20) from deep.

Hunter, who had scored just 14 points on 3-for-16 shooting (0-for-3 from deep) in the past two games, got going early. He made three of his four first-half shots and finished 4-for-8 from the field including making his lone 3-point attempt while going 9-for-10 at the free-throw line.

Out of the gate, Knight scored inside to give the Tribe an early lead but a Jack Salt bucket on the ensuing possession tied things up. After Paul Rowley scored for W&M, Guy hit a 3-pointer to start 11-2 run for the Wahoos.

At the under-12, UVa led 19-8 with 10:55 left in the half as the Tribe had made just one of their last 10 field-goal attempts to that point. Virginia, meanwhile, got a Hunter bucket on a drive, an athletic tip in of a Guy airball by Salt, a Braxton Key putback, and a Mamadi Diakite drive on the left side of the lane.

UVa’s run ballooned to 20-2 by the under-8 and the Hoos were up 25-8 with 7:49 left in the first. William & Mary's bad day was apparent, as the Tribe were 0-for-7 from deep and just 3-of-17 from the field by that point.

W&M showed some signs of life near the end of the half, as Knight scored on an and-1, LJ Owens hit a 3, and then Knight got to the free-throw line before Owens was fouled at the horn on a make that made it 34-23 at the break.

The Tribe looked like they might make it a game coming out to start the second half, as Knight scored inside and Justin Pierce made his team's second (and final) 3-pointer of the day.

But quickly, Virginia took a six-point lead and turned it into a 19-point advantage by the under-12. The 14-2 spurt, fueled by a pair of 3s from Guy and Hunter as well as back-to-back buckets from Guy—the second coming off a huge offensive board—ended W&M's upset bid.

By the time Knight fouled out with 5:56 left to play, the only question left was the margin of victory. He ended up making nine of his team's 16 field goals.

The Wahoos went 19-for-21 from the free-throw line and gave coach Tony Bennett his 299th career victory.



