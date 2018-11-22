De'Andre Hunter matched a career-high with 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting along with a 6-for-6 afternoon at the free-throw line and also had a team-high six boards to help No. 4 UVa outlast Dayton 66-59.

Hunter, who has reached double figures in all five of Virginia's games so far this season, hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining that extended his team's lead to seven.

Ty Jerome, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half, made three of four free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory. Fellow junior guard Kyle Guy also added 14 points in the win.

Virginia, which jumped out early to a big lead yesterday against MTSU, struggled to find its rhythm in this one. The Wahoos missed their first seven shots before finally getting on the board with a Guy 3-pointer with 15:08 left until the half.

The Hoos would go on to shoot just 42.9 percent from the field (35 percent from deep). But the Flyers turned it over 14 times, leading to a 15-9 advantage for UVa in points off turnovers.

Though Dayton shot it well (54.3 percent from the field), the difference in the game may well have been this: The Cavaliers, who don't normally crash the glass on that end of the floor, corralled 14 offensive rebounds and scored nearly a third of their 66 points in the game on second-chance points.

With the win, UVa advanced to the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis tomorrow (2 p.m., ESPN) where the Hoos will face Wisconsin.



