After a season in which he threw for more than 2,600 yards and also ran for more than 900 more, a lot is on the shoulders of rising senior Bryce Perkins heading into the summer. And that includes his ability to fully recover from offseason surgery on his finger.

Perkins, who played most of the season with torn ligaments in the pinky finger of his throwing hand, was the most important piece on a team that went 8-5 and decimated South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. The offense lost several key pieces but returns its most important, as Perkins' stats were gaudy but his impact was even more significant. There's little doubt that without the 206 points he was responsible for (tops in the ACC, 13th best nationally) UVa would've had the season it had.

After having surgery in the winter, he returned for spring ball and still put together a good run of practices.

“I think that what I’ve seen is when Bryce started the spring, there was caution and there was some hesitancy but [he was] still very productive and confident and accurate,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said last month. “I didn’t see really any ill effects of the injury on his throwing. We were cautious about the volume because he hadn’t been throwing much prior. He improved every day through the spring. Now, if you go back to being at full health and when he’s truly fit and dynamic and throwing with the volume necessary, we’re still not to that point yet.”

“It’s good,” Perkins said about his finger. “It’s still a little bent and swollen but it feels great. I do rehab it every day and I anticipate it feeling better in the fall than it is right now. I had to repair some ligaments and bring up some ligaments and then kind of screw it in and hold it in place so when they took it out, it was kind of stiff. But I’ve been doing rehab every day to kind of get the scar tissue more fluid.”

“There is enough time,” Mendenhall explained, “meaning here was the offseason that basically he missed so his summer now becomes really, really important for his progression as well as our team’s progression, which he’s motivated, driven, and will do…I would frame it very similar to his summer coming from junior college here: There’s an urgency and ‘I have to prove to the team and the world that I can play quarterback.’

“It’s basically: Now, can he lead us to a conference or a division championship,” the head coach added. “Here’s capability, now here’s championship capability. That’s what we want and what he wants, so he’s going to have to train like that.”

Inside the locker room, the players are very aware of the task ahead this offseason.

“It’s hectic,” Perkins said following UVa’s spring finale. “It’s fast. We know that we’ve got plenty of spots that people left and then we’ve got to do better than last year. We’ve got to build. We can’t stay the same.”

Though Perkins returns, the offense will be without Olamide Zaccheaus, Jordan Ellis, and several pieces on the offensive line. As such, there are roles that have to be filled.

“Last year was last year’s team,” Perkins said. “This year is this year’s team. So there’s a sense of urgency trying to find the identity of it.”

He’s not the only one to use that word.

“Overall, I’m encouraged by what I saw [this spring],” Mendenhall said. “It will have to be an accelerated pace because of who we open with, where we open, and just the nature of our early-season schedule. This box is checked now that spring practice is over and there will be basically one week off for our players, they have optionally voluntary workouts by NCAA rules. But urgent is the bottom line if you’re ask where we are now. We’re racing against the clock to be ready for our opener.”

So aside from having the full use of his throwing hand for the first time in months, how does Perkins believe he and the offense can get better?

“Sitting down and evaluating every guy on the team, everybody’s strengths and weaknesses,” he said, “and kind of working on that specifically with each player individually, what the guys are good at and what they’re not good at, what we can work on, and just get in the film and being better about coverages and just total manipulation of the defense.”

While much will be made of how UVa will replace Zaccheaus given his statistical load, the task of replacing Ellis is also critical. Wayne Taulapapa emerged this spring as someone the Hoos will certainly lean on this fall.

“He’s a great player,” Perkins said of the rising second-year, “physical, got a lot of room to grow and definitely this offseason is where he strides and makes his big improvements. I’m excited. The ceiling for him is incredible.”

The search to replace Zaccheaus' yield is unlikely to end with one player doing the heavy lifting. Instead, it must be by committee and that’s something Perkins is very aware of heading into the summer months.

“We have a chart of plays and concepts that we feel guys need to work on,” he said, adding that soon he would be “getting with a couple of guys individually as opposed to a big group so it’s more concentrated and getting more reps, getting dialed down, so that we can translate it to fall. This offseason is going to be big, from May to June to July, each month we’re going to increase the workload and increase routes and increase awareness and looks so that guys can see it on the practice field first and then go into a team setting and execute.”