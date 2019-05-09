During a spring in which the Cavaliers didn’t have several key pieces at wide receiver, few at that position made moves like Terrell Jana. And now, headed into his junior season and seen as one of the team’s budding leaders, he appears poised for a breakout campaign.

A 6-foot, 190-pound receiver who came to UVa via Woodberry Forest from Vancouver (B.C.), Jana caught a 64-yard TD pass late in last month’s spring game. It was the kind of exclamation point that any wideout would love to have.

“It felt really good,” Jana said that afternoon. “A good way to cap off the spring. B.A. (Brennan Armstrong) threw a great ball and hit me in the right spot with a good pass and it all worked out.”

After planning in 12 games last year—he missed the Belk Bowl due to a knee injury—Jana finished with 11 catches for 151 yards (a big improvement on his 21 as a rookie) and his lone career TD. Given his skillset, the loss of Olamide Zaccheaus, and the injuries at WR this spring, Jana was tasked with carrying a bigger load this spring.

“It was good,” he said of spring ball. “It was a struggle, this whole winter, missing some workouts with the guys [because of the knee injury]. So I was glad to be able to contribute to the offense and make plays for them. It was good, nice recovery from the injury. It felt good.”

Having tweaked his knee during prep for the bowl game, Jana came back strong this spring and that certainly pleased his head coach.

“Terrell Jana has been really valued by his peers, in terms of leadership,” Bronco Mendenhall said. “Some of our voting for leadership—what we call task-unit leaders—he’s been one of the bright spots of the spring from an offensive perspective and we needed that at receiver.”

Following the game, Mendenhall was not shy in his assessment that the offense didn’t get going fast enough early in order to keep up with the defense and his players seemed to agree.

“Offense did start slow,” Jana said. “I’m not sure what it was but I think maybe it’s a mindset thing. Maybe guys looking too far ahead. But I think we definitely picked it up near the end and Bryce (Perkins) and the other leaders on offense, they brought us together. Chris Sharp had a great run that sparked it for the offense and I think we picked it up after that.”

As a receiver, Jana probably has as good a view on UVa’s best two players as anyone in that he catches passes from Perkins and he’s defended regularly by Bryce Hall.

“I’m glad he came back because he’s making me a better player every single day,” Jana said. “Having him in practice every single day, 1-on-1s and team and everything, he’s the best. The best in the nation. Having him to go against in practice? There’s nobody in the nation that you can find better than him. So, it helps a lot.”

Aside from the improvements in his game that he’ll see thanks to facing Hall, his continued development in terms of leadership is something else that has helped him.

“I think coach is just challenging me, seeing [if] I can be that guy,” Jana said. “So, I took it upon myself to be a spark for the offense, do everything I can. I think it started with creating relationships with the players, trying to motivate them and when I can? Make plays. When we make plays, everyone feels good so that’s a big part of it.”



Overall, with Zaccheaus gone, there’s no shortage of opportunities for the receivers in 2019 and Jana certainly understands that his role has to and will change.

“It’s different,” he explained. “My first year, it was me and two seniors. Last year, having O as the only senior there, and now being one of the older guys I know the offense a lot so I’m just able to help the younger guys out and there’s a little more confidence. They’re coming to me asking questions and their questions help me understand the offense better.

“Just seeing that they rely on me to make the plays,” Jana added. “It’s not O anymore, it’s not Dre, it’s not Doni. I think being the guy to step up and make plays for the offense is giving me a little more confidence, a little more eagerness on my part.”

Being challenged by his coaches, given the confidence it brings, is also critical as Jana moves forward.

“Coach (Marques) Hagans has been a huge part of my growth here,” he said. “From the beginning, he’s challenged me to be uncomfortable, to push myself and with the offense do extra stuff off the field and on the field. I think just his trust in me helped with my confidence because he believed I could do it before I was doing it.

“Him believing in that,” Jana added, “I think it grew my personal confidence and I just said ‘It’s time to do the stuff he’s been saying I can do.’”