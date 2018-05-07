After a nerve wracking (for some) 48 hours or so following his visit to Charlottesville, forward Braxton Key announced yesterday that he would transfer to Virginia in a move that both delighted fans and allowed the Hoos to click one more huge piece into place for the future. A versatile 6-foot-8, 225 pounder, Key gives UVa the flexibility to continue to evolve much in the way the play of De'Andre Hunter did this past season. Though Hunter and Key are not identical players (more on this in a minute), Hunter's two-way importance coupled with his ability to score in and around the post is an analogue for what the Cavaliers hope they get out of Key. Certainly, Tony Bennett and staff will continue to look for a bigger guard on the grad transfer market that can help round out the roster in 2018-2019 but make no mistake: Key's decision to choose UVa allows for the succession planning to continue and gives them a jump on the trail as well. So what are the big-picture impacts of his decision to come to Vriginia? Here are three important takeaways from the addition of the former Alabama forward.



1. Key could be the best-case scenario for filling the pending Dre void.

Unless you've lived under a rock over the course of the last three months, it's been pretty apparent to most anyone that UVa was going to need to find someone to do for the team what Hunter did this past season. Once he announced he was coming back to school rather than jumping to the NBA, the "when" on that need moved squarely to 2019-2020. The Cavaliers believe Key has the chance to work his way into that role but with the benefit of college experience. He'll have to sit out this upcoming season per NCAA transfer rules but he'll still be well suited to take over such a mantel as opposed to a true freshman coming in green. There's no doubt that Hunter and Key are different players but there are similarities in terms of what they mean to the Wahoos that will translate well. Given a year to learn the system before being eligible to play in his redshirt junior year, Key is now a major part of the program going forward.



2. His commitment is the latest in a string of quality news for UVa.

Bennett and Co. wanted Keyshawn Woods, of that's there's no doubt. But in hearing what various sources had to say the past week or so, this was the transfer recruitment they felt like they had to find a way to win. And the Cavaliers did it. After nabbing 2019 four-star guard Casey Morsell and then adding promising 2018 Argentinian big man Francisco Caffaro last week, the Key commitment continued a trend of the staff decisively addressing needs and doing so without much in the way of doubt. Granted, Key could've easily decided to take another visit (the trip to Miami is rumored to have been canceled after a lunch meeting with Bennett and Kyle Guy, one of Key's close friends). But the bottom line is that in the wake of the UMBC loss, the good news which began with Morsell's commitment and continued with Hunter's decision and now these two commitments, has given the Hoos some momentum. Oh, and it's certainly made for an easier go of it for Virginia basketball fans.



3. The 2019 board is now in flux because needs have been addressed.

As one source pointed out yesterday afternoon, Key's commitment to UVa means the Wahoos might be a bit crowded in the eyes of 2019 recruits. Look for the staff to continue to push (numbers wise, there is at least one available scholarship for that class now and likely two if/when Hunter jumps to the next level) in large part because Virginia is in such good shape with a host of its targets. The more guard-oriented bouncy wings, like Ziaire Williams or Jaden Delaire and especially Drake London, would still make sense. But one of the reasons that the Cavaliers struggled in the 2017 and 2018 classes was because of the lack of clear PT and the bottom line is that recruits want to play. What that means now in 2019, with needs having been addressed, is that "best available" will be a focus. But realistically, what this allows the staff to do is to get an even deeper eval on 2020 targets when the next live periods arrive in July. Being so ahead of the curve with that class should allow for a more thorough dive on players who do not have offers. Lastly, the reality too is that this will allow Bennett to be front and center for 2020s this summer in a way he wouldn't have been able to be otherwise.

