Though expectations are high this season for the Virginia Cavaliers, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t areas where they can improve.

To increase their win total and once again compete for the Coastal Division, the Wahoos need to be more consistent so that their margin for error grows, particularly in competitive conference games. Small margins on offense, defense, and on special teams kept UVa from being a 10-win team in 2018.

In the latter category, a primary focus will be on improving the kicking game where the Cavaliers have struggled in the first three seasons under Bronco Mendenhall charge. Even further back than that, though, the kicking situation was so dire that the Wahoos only attempted 10 field goals in 2016, making just five. Freshman A.J. Mejia won the job in 2017 and made eight of his 12 kicks, but none from longer than 38 yards. And after a rough start last season going one for four on attempts over the first four weeks, Mejia lost the job briefly to freshman Hunter Pearson before sophomore Brian Delaney took over. Up to that point, Delaney had been Virginia’s kick-off specialist, where he has had 67 touchbacks on 128 career attempts.

Delaney’s first game action at PK came after the bye week when the Cavaliers hosted Miami, and their new kicker was a big part of the regular-season’s signature victory. He made all three of his field-goal attempts in the 16-13 win, a game where UVa needed all of those points in order to hold off the then 15th-ranked Hurricanes.

“That was the first time I took a field goal in a game, and the first time I was really able to call on a good ball consistently,” Delaney said last week of his debut. “Since then I’ve been doing it.”

When asked whether or not that Miami game represented a turning point of sorts for him, Delaney said that it was tough to pick an exact moment when everything clicked. But sticking with it in practice when he didn’t have the job, he explained, put him in a position to be successful when he was eventually called on.

“I’d say just continuing to do the little things in practice,” he said, “and not giving up hope that the results weren’t coming, so just continuing the process towards results.”

As the Cavaliers proceed through fall camp, Delaney must once again earn his kicking job but in addition to that competition he’s also in the mix to be the starting punter. His top contender at kicker appears to be Justin Duenkel, but after Delaney went 12-for-16 on field goals and 25-for-25 on PAT’s last season the rising junior should have the inside track to win the job should he perform well enough in camp.

At punter, though, he is in battle with Nash Griffin, who has already earned a number and was one of Virginia’s top performers in the summer conditioning program. At this point it’s anyone’s guess as to who starts at each spot but it’s a pretty safe bet that Delaney will have a big role in the kicking game however it plays out. For now, he says he’s focused on making each practice count.

“Everything is a competition, so that’s going to be a question for coach,” Delaney said, when pressed about the battle for playing time. “It’s still a competition, so we’re alternating on who is doing what. Everyone’s getting reps and still competing to see who is going to have the job.”

Handling the kicking and punting duties is certainly rare in college football, but not totally unprecedented. Former Cavalier Chris Gould handled both during his time in Charlottesville. Delaney said the cross-training element of his duties comes down to focusing on the task at hand, whether it be kicking or punting.

“It’s always kind of been a goal,” he said. “But I think the way you approach it is just trying to take each rep for what it is, make each rep its own rep. It’s easy to get all boggled up into ‘I didn’t just have a good field goal and now I have to go punt,’ or vice versa. It’s a new kick, so it’s just trying to take each rep for what it is and just be your best each rep.

“There’s different cues that I focus on for each one, so it’s more just clearing my mind on each rep and thinking of those cues when the time comes,” Delaney continued. “And then devote some time during practice to focus on punts and then devote some time to focus on field goals, and then mix it up that way I’m not getting in a rhythm of only kicking or only punting.”

Delaney was offered a scholarship by Virginia during his days at Westfield High School in Northern Virginia. Most kickers join collegiate programs as walk-ons, but his excellence both as a kicker and a punter made him a worthwhile scholarship investment for the Cavaliers. Delaney admits that his punting game has always been a little ahead of his kicking performance, but he is able to handle both much more consistently now. As far as specializing in a single role, he said that’s not something that the coaching staff has asked him to do thus far.

“I don’t think so, not here,” he said on whether he’s been asked to focus on one or the other. “There’s been times that there’s been talks of it, but it’s more just discussions or conversations rather than ‘we don’t want you to do this.’ It’s more just like, ‘let’s continue to work.”

As for which job Delaney prefers? That depends on when you ask him.

“Day to day, I mean, we’ll see which one I’m hitting better,” Delaney said with a smile. “I love both of them. I’s what I do.”