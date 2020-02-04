When we ran a piece in our Looking Ahead series looking at which players needs to step up this offseason, two of the five players we highlighted are listed on the roster at running back. As it turns out, the Wahoos won’t have nearly the depth and experience there this fall that they were expecting.

Two of the running backs with remaining eligibility, Lamont Atkins and P.K. Kier, are no longer listed on the official roster prior to the start of their senior years. With those spots now available, as well as that from DL Isaac Buell, who had to medically retire, Virginia now sits at 73 scholarships for the spring. That number includes two players in special circumstances: DB Chris Moore and DL Richard Burney. Moore is still listed on the official site despite his announced intention to transfer. We do not expect him to return from the portal but for the purposes of this piece will allow him to remain in this listing. Burney, meanwhile, is expected to petition for (and receive) a sixth-year of eligibility due to injury.

In UVa’s current 2020 class the Wahoos have 14 commitments, which includes 13 signees (three of whom have enrolled and are listed below as part of the 73 referenced above). One of those signees, four-star Rivals100 OL Andrew Gentry, will be taking a two-year Mormon mission and therefore won’t count until he arrives on Grounds. The Cavaliers also have one commitment from the early period (three-star Richmond DE Lorenz Terry) who is expected to spend a post-grad year prior to his arrival. Lastly, the Wahoos are in the mix with two others ahead of NSD tomorrow: Three-star DE Nusi Malani and three-star WR Demick Starling, who we profiled yesterday.

With these roster changes and given that NSD is almost here, we thought we’d go through and break down the various classes as they project for 2020 as well as outline the breakdown of the various positions.



