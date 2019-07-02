Editor’s Note: With summer sessions in full swing across the country, the beginning of fall camp is drawing ever closer. In this series, we’re going position by position to take a look at the current circumstances of each one, grade it, give the reasoning behind it, and outline what needs improving before the Wahoos open their season under the lights at Pittsburgh August 31. Check out the initial installments in the series focusing on the offense, including pieces on the quarterbacks , running backs, receivers , offensive line , and tight ends .

As we move to the defensive side of the ball, there’s going to be a theme that emerges throughout our pieces on Virginia’s various positions heading into the fall and that’s just how much talent and experience return all over the place.

That’s the case at defensive tackle, which went from being a position of massive uncertainty heading into fall camp a year ago to now being one with a mix of solid playable depth and potentially elite young talent.

Some of the decisions Bronco Mendenhall and his defensive assistants will make heading into the opener (and beyond) will dictate how things shake out along the front. After all, tackles and ends can sometimes move around quite a bit in this system.

That’s especially true for Eli Hanback, as the Ashland native has seen snaps all over the front during his first three years on the field. Heading into his final season in orange and blue most expect him to stick at DT, which is where he played most of his snaps last year, per PFF data. The numbers show that the final three games of the season were three of the best four he played all season especially against the run. And he has a wealth of experience regardless of where he’s played, having started in 36 of his 38 games during his UVa career.

One of the players that seemed to develop in a hurry last year was Tommy Christ, the redshirt sophomore from Sterling. In 2018 he played in eight games and while he could certainly play end in spots, the 6-foot-5, 280 pounder has the skillset to do damage inside as well.

But Virginia’s outlook at tackle isn’t just based on Hanback and Christ. In second-year Jordan Redmond—the only player on the roster identified as a nose tackle—the Cavaliers return a player who made a solid contribution as a rookie when most observers didn’t see it coming. Depending on the look UVa needed to match up against, he was invaluable. How the Hoos handle the growth and development of his class of 2018 running mate Aaron Faumui could also be key here. The Hawaiian native played in 12 of the team’s 13 games a year ago (with four starts) and was an integral piece of the puzzle as the numbers along the front took hits. He has lined up at both tackle and end, so how he is used in the future could certainly vary.

Lastly, in addition to reserves Isaac Buell and Samson Reed, the Wahoos also brought in a pair of talented defensive lineman who seem either both headed for tackle or at least could spend time there. Jowon Briggs, the four-star Rivals100 standout, and Ben Smiley, who was the team’s top in-state target last cycle, each seem like dependable cogs in the wheel for Vic So’oto in the coming years.

Grade: B-



