One of the interesting wrinkles going into the 2018 college football season was the tweak to the redshirt rule and how coaches would mange the potential therein. Effectively, the new rule allows players to keep a redshirt even if they do not sit out the entire year. Instead, they are now able to play in four games or less and still return the following fall with that extra year of eligibility intact. At UVa, Bronco Mendenhall has long been a vocal proponent of rule changes that give coaches and players more flexibility. He said prior to the season opener that the change to the redshirt rule would be factor in how his staff managed first-years and throughout the season he echoed that plan. Using Pro Football Focus snap counts and game data, we've broken down where the Wahoos stand ahead of their bowl game later this month against South Carolina and identified which players are already over the limit and which players look to be in line for a redshirt even if they do play in the Belk Bowl.



Most all will retain redshirts on offense

To this point, there are seven players who could have redshirted this season who have already played four games or more: WR Tavares Kelly (12 games played, 220 snaps from scrimmage with 33 snaps on special teams in 10 games), WR Ugo Obasi (10 games, 41 snaps), WR Billy Kemp (seven games, 17 snaps), and OT Bobby Haskins (five games, 115 snaps from scrimmage with 63 snaps on STs across 10 games). Likewise, there are three players who have seen action this season and could play in the bowl game while still retaining their redshirt: QB Brennan Armstrong (three games, 26 snaps), RB Wayne Taulapapa (two games, 19 snaps on STs), and kicker Hunter Pearson (one game, three snaps on STs).

Analysis: Given the role UVa expected Kelly to play, it's no surprise that he will go into 2019 as a sophomore but it remains something of a surprise that the Cavaliers weren't able to get him more involved and therefore get more production. Haskins has been a mainstay on special teams, as his number of snaps shows. That plus the relative lack of OL depth underscores his usage. While Obasi's potential remains clear and therefore it makes some sense that he's played, it's hard to swallow Kemp losing a redshirt opportunity over just 17 snaps especially since he hasn't been in on special teams per PFF's data. Either way, Virginia was fortunate to be able to redshirt Armstrong, which was one of Mendenhall's publicly-stated objectives, and the Hoos go into next year with a roster headed in the right direction.



Lot of experience gained on D

On the other side of the ball, the numbers are similar but also a tad different. To this point it seems like only three defensive players will lose their redshirts. DL Aaron Faumui has played in 12 games this season with 292 snaps from scrimmage while also getting 38 snaps across 11 games on STs. Also along the defensive front, NT Jordan Redmond has played 180 snaps across seven games this season. Though LB Noah Taylor has played from scrimmage in only two games (two snaps), he has also played 52 snaps across eight games on STs. That means that two defensive players who have played this year could see time against South Carolina and still retain an extra year of eligibility: DL Grant Misch, who has played in one game (GT) with 12 snaps from scrimmage while also playing one snap on STs, and DB Joseph White, who has played in three games (Pitt, Liberty, and Georgia Tech) with 16 snaps on STs.

Analysis: With the depth situation on the defensive line being what it was, it seemed like a no brainer that Faumui and/or Redmond would need to play in 2018 and that was before the Cavaliers lost Richard Burney for basically the entire year and later when Mandy Alonso was injured. In addition, Taylor's contributions may have been limited in terms of his from-scrimmage snaps his special teams number show he's been there basically all year and apparently played well enough to keep playing. That the Hoos were able to redshirt the rest of the class, including Misch and White, while also getting nearly 475 snaps for the two defensive linemen is about as good as one could expect. Much as with the offense, Virginia goes into 2019 with a roster that has finally gotten to a place where, once the new signees arrive, potential cataclysm no longer seems on the horizon.

