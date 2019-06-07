Editor’s Note: With spring ball in the rear view and summer sessions ramping up across the country, the lead up to the enrollment of the 2019 class and the eventual beginning of fall camp is now upon us. In this series, we’re going position by position at UVa to take a look at the current circumstances of each one, grade it, give the reasoning behind that grade, and then outline what needs improving before the Wahoos open their season under the lights at Pittsburgh on August 31st. Check out our most recent piece in the series, which focuses on the RBs.



How It Looks

Perhaps Virginia’s biggest task on offense this season will be replacing the production of Olamide Zaccheaus, who became perhaps the best receiver in Cavalier history during his time on Grounds. Zaccheaus recorded 93 receptions last year, nearly more than all of the other receivers on the roster combined. He paced the team in yards (1,058) and touchdown catches (nine) while no other receiver was particularly close in productivity. His versatile skillset will also make him especially difficult to replace. The now former Wahoo was able to drift off of routes and find a way to get open when plays broke down and could also stretch short passes into big gains after the catch. Virginia will look to a pair of sophomores to step up and replace his slot production this season. Tavares Kelly and Billy Kemp both saw action in spots last season and should be in line for bigger roles in 2019. They each returned punts last season but Kelly had a bigger role from scrimmage. The 5-foot-8 Florida native finished the year with 10 catches for 121 yards and had his best performance in the loss to NC State, with three receptions for 57 yards. Kelly is arguably the fastest player on the team and can thrive with a bigger role this season. Kemp, meanwhile, didn’t have a reception last year but should have plenty of opportunities to earn targets this Fall. While UVa tries to replace its best receiver in the slot, the Cavaliers do return a talented, experienced group of outside guys. Senior Hasise Dubois is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he hauled in 52 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns. Dubois became a consistent target of Bryce Perkins and had at least two receptions in every game. Dubois is the team’s most physical wideout and heading into this season should become the primary red-zone target for Perkins. Joe Reed, meanwhile, is also back for his final year with the Wahoos and figures to become the team’s primary big-play threat with Zaccheaus gone. Reed had 25 receptions last season but seven of them went for touchdowns, including five over the final three games of the regular season. He played a big role in Virginia’s comeback effort at Virginia Tech, with four receptions, 119 yards, and two touchdowns after halftime. Finally, Terrell Jana looks to become this season’s breakout receiver after showing flashes in 2018. Jana was impressive in the spring, catching a 64-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the Spring Game. He has drawn plenty of praise from players and coaches alike and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take a step forward this year like Dubois and Reed did last fall. Virginia will also add a group of talented newcomers to the mix at wideout. UVa’s coaching staff prioritized receiver in the grad transfer market this season, adding Dejon Brissett from Richmond and Terrell Chatman from Arizona State. Brissett was an All-CAA player in 2017 with 63 receptions, 896 yards, and seven touchdowns before injuries ended his 2018 campaign prematurely. While he will have to adjust to UVa's scheme and a higher level of competition, Brissett should be able to crack the rotation at a minimum. Chatman doesn’t have the track record of productivity that Brissett brings, but his physicality (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) and familiarity with Perkins from their time together in the desert makes him an intriguing addition to the position group. UVa also added three outside receivers in their 2019 recruiting class in Dorian Goddard (who enrolled early), Dontayvion Wicks, and Nathaniel Beal. Grade: B



Moving Forward

The depth at wide receiver is better than it has been in some time. Bronco Mendenhall and his staff like recruiting “inside” and “outside” receivers with different skillsets, roles, and routes. And three years in, you can see the depth starting to accumulate at both of those spots. Dubois, Reed, and Jana have proven themselves to be reliable targets that can also hold their own when blocking for the running game. And when those players graduate, UVa has another core of young, physical receivers in the pipeline. Kelly and Kemp, meanwhile, have speed and ability that UVa’s receiver group has lacked at times in the past, and if they can put it all together, can become explosive weapons in Robert Anae’s scheme. The group is certainly more experienced and proven than the group at running back that we discussed earlier this week. Virginia has two players specifically, Dubois and Reed, that had significant roles on the offense last year and accounted for 12 of the team’s 26 receiving touchdowns. But like the running backs, the receivers have something very important to prove this season: Can they make up for the loss of Zaccheaus? He was just one player of course but Zaccheaus’ presence on the offense opened things up. He drew so much attention from opposing defenses that players like Dubois and Reed were left to win their one-on-one matchups and often they were able to do just that. So what does the passing game look like when the defense doesn’t necessarily have to key on one player? Does Reed emerge as UVa’s go-to big-play threat that has to be accounted for? Do Kelly or Kemp emerge in the slot and replace at least some of that production lost? Does Brissett come in and immediately earn a significant role? Can Jana take the next step forward? UVa probably doesn’t need all of these things to happen to be successful but the Cavaliers will probably need several players to develop their game and take a big step forward to replace one of the most productive pass catchers in school history.



Bottom Line

Like nearly every position group on the roster, the receivers are in a much better place than they were when Mendenhall arrived on Grounds. The future certainly looks bright as well, with a trio of talented signees in the 2019 recruiting class (in addition to all-purpose back Seneca Milledge, who could play all over the field). Virginia’s offense skewed pass-heavy in the first two years under Mendenhall but became more balanced in 2018. If the Hoos can replicate their ground success this season then the passing game should be able to keep opponents off balance and make plays down the field, with Perkins’ running ability always in the defense’s mind. And like with the running game, Virginia’s passing attack must find a way to punch it in for touchdowns when they get to the red zone. UVa showed flashes of ability in that regard late in the season but the ability to convert those opportunities into scores could be the difference between a good season and a great one. Overall, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the receiver group but it also might not take long to remember that No. 4 isn’t out there on the field on critical downs.





