Making things clear helped UVa in its surge

Stephen Schoch will happily admit that he’s a pitcher, not a thinker. So when Brian O’Connor laid out Virginia’s path back to NCAA contention back in April, the closer appreciated the approach his head coach took.

“Anytime you’re trying to accomplish a large task, the bigger you make it, the bigger it’s going to be, the more it’s going to weigh on you,” Schoch said. “So just simplifying it and dumbing it down certainly benefits people like me who think simply. So just having it presented to us pretty much as win two out of three, and get a sweep here or there. That really helped just to not think like oh, we’ve got to win this many games.”

At 11-13 overall and 4-11 in the ACC, Virginia had ended March with the most overall and conference losses in the league. The Cavaliers had failed to win any of their first five three-game ACC weekend series, including three in a row at home. The Wahoos were opening April with three games at Georgia Tech, who entered that series atop the Coastal Division standings and ranked No. 6 in the country by D1Baseball.com.

Before the opener of that series, O’Connor told the players that they probably needed to get to 18 wins in the conference to have a strong case for an NCAA regional bid. With seven ACC series remaining on the schedule, the easiest route to that 18-win mark would be to take two of three each weekend the rest of the way.

O’Connor’s week-by-week strategy resonated with his players.

“He would make us understand the urgency of the situation, but he wouldn’t do it in a way that was like all right, we have to buckle down and win every game from here on out,” senior outfielder Christian Hlinka said. “Or looking at a big picture thing, we need to overcome this mountain to have a chance. It was more like let’s take care of business in practice today, let’s take care of business in practice tomorrow, and we’ll take care of business in the game.

“You come here, work hard and put everything out there and it will work out for you. It’ll work out the way it’s supposed to,” Hlinka continued. “And I think just taking that mentality, being able to keep it like, attack one day at a time and win that day, everything will fall into place and it’ll snowball.”

Six weeks later, things have indeed snowballed for the Wahoos. They enter their final regular season series at Boston College today at 16-17 in the ACC (25-21 overall). Virginia has won five of its last six conference series, including taking two of three at Georgia Tech to start that run. The only series loss in that stretch came when the Hoos dropped the final two games against Louisville at Disharoon Park last month. They made up for that setback by taking all three games against Wake Forest last weekend.

“Certainly we got ourselves behind the eight-ball the first half of the year. Not a situation we want to be in,” O’Connor said after Sunday’s 5-4 win sealed the first sweep of the season. “I’m just proud that they stood up. That’s what they’ll remember is how they responded at this difficult time, and hopefully we can keep this positive momentum going.”

With that sweep, UVa was able to keep pace following in the midst of another weekend of upheaval around the league. North Carolina gave its bubble hopes a significant boost by sweeping Louisville in Chapel Hill, NC State continued its surge by going on the road to sweep Pitt, and Virginia Tech continued to drop in the standings after losing three straight to Duke in Durham.

State’s first four ACC weekends went as follows: swept at home by Georgia Tech, lost two of three at home against Miami, had a three-game series at Duke cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols, then swept at home by Louisville. Despite that 1-8 start, the Wolfpack enter this weekend in fourth place in the league standings at 17-13, and ranked No. 23 in the county this week by D1Baseball.

The Hokies are headed in the other direction. Tech was sitting at 14-7 in the ACC and ranked No. 17 nationally after a three-game sweep of Wake Forest in early April. The Hokies are just 2-10 since. In its most recent NCAA Tournament projection, D1Baseball dropped Tech to one of the first five teams out of the 64-team field. Virginia Tech ends the regular season with three at home against No. 8 Notre Dame, who has already clinched the ACC’s regular season title.

In that same D1Baseball projection, the Wahoos have climbed off the bubble and into the field of 64 as a No. 3 seed. With Sunday’s win against Wake, UVa clinched a spot in next week’s ACC Tournament. The sweep also moved UVa into a three-way tie for ninth place in the conference standings with both Clemson and the Hokies. Virginia holds the tie-breaker over both teams after taking two of three from both this season.

Elsewhere, Clemson hosts Duke this weekend while UNC is at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels are a game ahead of that three-way tie in the standings while Duke is a game-and-a-half behind the trio in 12th place.

All 12 spots in the ACC Tournament have been locked up, with Boston College and Wake the two teams eliminated. Depending on how the final weekend unfolds, the Wahoos could still climb as high as the No. 4-seed in Charlotte.

But they flew to BC on Wednesday morning with more than ACC seeding to play for. With several COVID-related scheduling quirks around college baseball this spring, like the ACC playing 36 of 50 games within the conference or the Big Ten playing no non-conference games, predicting how the NCAA selection committee will determine at-large bids for this year’s field of 64 is more challenging than usual. The educated guess is that finishing at 18-18 or better in the ACC would put the Wahoos in the tournament.

In O’Connor’s first 14 seasons at Virginia, the Cavaliers finished with a winning conference record 11 times. The other three teams, including the 2015 team that won the College World Series, all finished an even .500. All 14 teams made the NCAA Tournament. The Hoos finished with losing league records in both 2018 and 2019, and failed to make a regional in either season.

To get to 18-18 in the ACC this weekend, they need to take two of three at Boston College. That’s the kind of simple plan that even Virginia’s closer can appreciate.

“It’s really just awesome to see how everybody has responded and how everybody has gone about their business doing their job,” Schoch said. “Really seeing how if everybody does the little things right, it really makes the big things fall into place.”



