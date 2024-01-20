Issac McKneely hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Reece Beekman added 19 points and a season-high 11 assists Saturday night to help Virginia beat Georgia Tech 75-66.

Jordan Minor scored 11 points and Ryan Dunn grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points and three blocks for Virginia (13-5, 4-3 ACC).

Baye Ndongo hit a jumper that gave Georgia Tech (9-9, 2-5) an eight-point lead with 3:45 left in the first half. Beekman answered with a layup, McKneely hit a pair of 3s, Dunn scored in the lane, and Taine Murray made a layup as time expired to cap a 12-0 spurt that made it 33-29 at halftime. Virginia scored 11 of the first 14 second-half points and led by at least two possessions the rest of the way.

Ndongo made six of seven from the field and scored 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George also scored 15 and added nine assists.

Jake Groves made a layup to give UVa a 15-point lead with about eight minutes to play and Minor’s jumper made it 67-53 two minutes later. George and Ndongo each scored four points in a 9-0 run to trim the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to five with 1:39 remaining, but Groves answered with a 3 and they got no closer.

Virginia shot 50 percent (29 of 58) from the field, hit 11 3-pointers and outscored Georgia Tech 34-18 in the paint.

Tafara Gapare, Dallan “Deebo” Coleman and Kyle Sturdivant each hit a 3-pointer before George made a layup in an 11-2 spurt that gave Georgia Tech a 22-11 lead with 9:51 left in the first half.

Virginia plays host to N.C. State on Wednesday. Georgia Tech takes on Pittsburgh at home on Tuesday.



