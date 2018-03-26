While there are many coaches around the country who are known for often they use hyperbole, Bronco Mendenhall isn't one to gush. On Friday during his pre-spring media availability, however, he came pretty close when talking about his potential No. 1 quarterback Bryce Perkins.

A 6-foot-3, 215 pounder, Perkins came to UVa after leaving Arizona State to play at Arizona Western Community College last season, leading his squad to the NJCAA title game while completing 63 percent of his passes and rolling up more than 1,600 yards and 11 TDs all-purpose. During his time in Tempe, Perkins was among those who stood out to then S&C coach Shawn Griswold, who is now at the helm of UVa's football performance program and expecting big things from the former Sun Devil.

That's clearly also what Mendenhall is expecting, too.