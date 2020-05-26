



When UVa added a commitment from grad transfer quarterback Keytaon Thompson from Mississippi State earlier this month, there was plenty of reason for Wahoo fans to celebrate.

With the former four-star Rivals100 signal caller set to begin participating in Virginia’s virtual team meetings soon, the obvious question is how his addition might impact presumptive starter Brennan Armstrong.

During a video conference with media members last week, Bronco Mendenhall explained his thinking in bringing in the Louisiana native to help shore up the roster and the way it impacts Armstrong.

“No, Brennan, he’s confident,” Mendenhall said when asked if the rising redshirt sophomore was impacted. “That’s one of his greatest strengths. He loves competition and he really doesn’t acknowledge anyone else. He focuses on what he can control.”

The coaching staff discussed the pending addition with Armstrong prior to Thompson’s announcement on May 1st that he would be transferring to UVa for his final two years of eligibility.

“Coach (Jason) Beck had a conversation prior to us adding Keytaon, so he knew that was coming,” Mendenhall explained. “And the simple and matter of fact organization or business part of this is I simply don’t believe you can win the ACC Coastal or win the ACC or have a successful football program without two very good quarterbacks. I loved the situation we had with Bryce (Perkins) and Brennan and now I really like the situation we have now with Brennan and Keytaon.”

Last month, OC Robert Anae was asked about the lack of spring practices and how that would impact the quarterback position and pending competition given the need to replace Perkins and his school-record level production.

“So, yes it’s a challenge [not having spring ball] but I will say this: Brennan Armstrong has not started his development in January,” Anae said on April 17th. “No. Brennan came early, so he’s been in the program. He is a program vet and again, if we can deliver on what we claim to be, which is a developmental program, then that applies to the quarterback. Dang, I just take a look at the huge questions when Kurt Benkert came into the program. ‘What are we gonna do? Can we manage that position?’ He developed. The same question was asked of Bryce Perkins. So, we have not named a starting quarterback. Obviously Brennan is a prime candidate. Whoever that quarterback will be when we play Georgia, I’m confident that he will be a player that represents the University and I think our fans will really look forward to breaking in this new group.”

“Would I have liked it?” Mendenhall said last week of spring ball in regards to the QB competition. “Yes. Did it hurt us and set us back? Yep. If I had to do it again and I had to vote could we have it or not have it, I would’ve liked to have had it. But we didn’t. So, we’ll make the most of it and do the very best we can when we get our team back.”

As good as the opportunity was, landing Thompson was as much about relationships as anything.

“It started really from high school and Ricky Brumfield being aware of Keytaon out of high school,” Mendenhall said. “And then, the volatility that was going on at Mississippi State with three different coaches, sometimes that just leads to a possible awareness. ‘Wait a second. This player’s graduating early, this is his third coaching staff, and he’s not starting, and there’s two years left.’ And so you kind of just have to keep track of players like that. So, as Coach Brumfield was in and recruiting and working through his area, through phone and through Zoom, etc., basically that’s how player’s like that resurface.”

The addition of Thompson, given UVa’s roster, was necessary, as Mendenhall outlined. But it also spoke to a bigger concern, which is finally getting the roster situation at that position firmly in place.

“That’s our sincere hope,” he said of that type of long-term planning. “It has eluded us to this point. But that is our hope. We would prefer to develop from within and have great succession planning. To this point, we haven’t added the quality and the volume of young quarterbacks to develop in that succession.

“To this point,” Mendenhall added, “we haven’t been able to pull this off yet.”



