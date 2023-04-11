Virginia hosted Merrimack transfer Jordan Minor this past weekend and according to Minor, it was a really good one.

“It was a really good visit,” he told CavsCorner. “Virginia is a beautiful campus and the coaching staff is amazing and they took really good care of me so overall it was really good.”

Minor had heard plenty about how much of a family atmosphere the program has but after getting on Grounds and meeting the coaches and some of the players, he came away having felt firsthand what it’s like.

“The family aspect of the program going from the coaches to the players is something that was so cool to see,” Minor said. “Everybody says their college has a good family program but I really saw it with Virginia and got that family vibe.”

He was able to spend some time talking to Tony Bennett and the rest of the staff about how he could potentially fit into next year's team and Bennett told him how much he likes how Minor would help.

“We talked about what I could bring to the table and me being a big lob threat and my athletic ability which really stood out to the staff when I first put my name in the portal,” he said. “My ability to play defense also stood out to them and we talked about that a lot. They also talked about how they would expand my game and give me the confidence that I need to do that. They also just didn’t talk about my strengths but also my weaknesses and what I can do to help improve my game so overall it was just great talking to them and seeing how I would fit if I choose to go there.”

As part of his official visit, Minor was able to meet a few of the current team’s players and he formed a good connection with Ryan Dunn.

“I met a couple of the current team members and got to talk a lot with Ryan Dunn since he is from New York, we have that Northeast connection,” he explained. “We talked about his freshman year and all the ups and downs he had. I remember my freshman year and it was a lot and mine was similar to his. We also talked about his relationship with the entire coaching staff and just about how great the family atmosphere is at Virginia so it was great talking to Ryan.”

Minor would love to play at the highest level at his next school and he thinks the ACC would check off that box.

“If I were to be able to go to Virginia it would be a dream because playing in the ACC is the highest level and I want to showcase my skills and talents on the biggest stage possible, that is something I have always wanted to do as a little kid and Virginia has proven that they are winners,” he said. “However, other schools that are currently on my list have that opportunity too.”

Right after his visit to Charlottesville, Minor flew to Florida Gulf Coast for an official visit and left raving about that campus and program.

“The visit to Florida Gulf Coast was good,” he recalled. “Just like Virginia, Florida Gulf Coast is a really beautiful campus but Florida is a whole different type of beautiful, and being from the Northeast, I didn't even know a school like that was possible.”

At this point in the process, Minor has a couple other visits lined up to Iowa and Seton Hall and assuming nothing changes he still wants to take those official visits.

“As of right now, it is looking like I will still take my visits to Iowa and Seton Hall,” he said. “I still need to talk to my family and figure some stuff out but that is what it is looking like right now. Things could change, or things could stay the same but I just got back yesterday from both Virginia and Florida Gulf Coast and I have not really even talked to my parents about it all yet.”



