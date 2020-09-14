CavsCorner - More schedule changes provides more stress for Virginia football

Between the time that it was officially announced that UVa would not be opening its season on Saturday night in Blacksburg and when it was announced that the Wahoos would instead be opening up at home next Saturday against Duke, there was almost exactly three hours that transpired.

And during those 180 minutes or so, players let their frustrations be heard on social media, fans took it a step further, media folks like myself made sure to make (or cancel) reservations, and all in all everybody was just sort of on edge.

It was another reminder that 2020 has absolutely no chill and that the unexpected should be expected at all times. It will do whatever it does and you can only hope to hold on. There Is no "normal." Well, unless you count Hoos and Hokies disagreeing vehemently.

The postponement of the Commonwealth Cup matchup against Virginia Tech brought with it the kind of vitriol that should have been expected. That much was evident even on Friday night when rumors began to swirl, rumors that seemed to point to UVa and not Tech as to where the outbreak would force a change. As it was, though VT’s athletic department continues to resist releasing data on just how many positives there are on its team or how many players are missing time due to contact tracing, the testing reports on the Cavaliers keep coming back clean. That’s been the constant since July.

The prospect that UVa wouldn’t open the season until October at Clemson seemed wrong and so it makes sense that humans would feel even more frustrated. And credit should go to the ACC for making changes to the respective schedules quickly and decisively.

But here’s the thing: UVa has now had by my count five different season openers for 2020. The moving target, even if the move from the fourth to the fifth lasted a mere few hours, is taking its toll. When combined with the reality that Virginia’s players seem to be doing what’s asked of them and doing it consistently, that only adds to the frustration.

And then there’s the elephant in the room, which is that Caleb Farley’s comments to Peter King in August appear to have gone largely unheeded. And that’s treating the matter kindly.

With respect to my colleagues at other outlets who have said that blame shouldn’t be the goal here, I would agree. But that doesn’t mean that blame isn’t reasonable or natural. And it certainly doesn’t mean that those connected to UVa—player, coach, and fan alike—aren’t allowed to feel what they feel. Their frustration is not only natural. It's understandable.

The fact that Tech’s athletic department has not reversed its decision to withhold the release of testing data, siting privacy laws, makes the matter worse.

Saturday morning reminded me of something that Bronco Mendenhall talked about during training camp, about the mental aspect and how the uncertainty around the pandemic and its looming impact on the season was creating unexpected hurdles.

“When you’re working specifically toward a goal with a very clear start date,” Mendenhall said last month, “and you have plenty of time to prepare for that, there's a singular focus and vision and preparation model and certainty that is so comforting that it provides really unique boundaries that you can operate within to maintain efficiency. With so many variances on the outside of start/stop, schedule, new schedule, continued start/stop, there is an existing emotional drain and distraction that is very difficult in terms of managing the external environment that—if you're not careful—does spill over into our competitive work, of the lifting and the running and the strategy.”

That’s what I thought of when I saw the official news: The way it would spill over. UVa has shown, time and time again, that no matter what changes the program’s culture can endure. But let’s be real for a second: It’s impossible tp assume there haven’t been some rules broken, some punishments doled out. They’re young adults. It’s going to happen.

But what has not happened is a wave of positive test results. And therein lies one of the weird realities of COVID-19: If 10 or 20 or 60 players sprain an ankle and can’t play, would a team look to cancel a game? A pandemic is treated differently, as it should be. But there is an element of “responsibility” that laces the entire thing.

It’s true that there has been a surge of cases in southwest Virginia and it’s true that on some level, that’s not the fault of sports teams. But it’s also hard to read those comments from Farley and the subsequent responses from the department since and not wonder what it all means.

“But why,” you may be wondering to yourself, “does it matter?”

That, dear reader, is a great question. I would say that it matters because the players who have yet again had the rug pulled out from under them deserve better. They have been isolated, they have been following protocols, and they have been doing all they can so they can give themselves the chance to have the season they want. That it can be taken away from them at no fault of their own—regardless of who is at fault—underscores the very mental strain that Mendenhall described.

“And quite frankly,” he added last month, “maybe the biggest competitive work is a psychology of just trying to care for the mental health of our team and keep them positive and optimistic and focusing on just one horizon at a time and again what they can influence and focusing on that. There's so many things we can't, even though they're occupying our thoughts. So I would say the No. 1 thing that's manifested to me that has been a surprise is the mental health of our student athletes has risen right to the forefront of the things that I am managing on a daily basis, and just the uncertainty and what it might mean and the daily variances. That in and of itself is probably something that hasn't been written about or considered enough. But right now, that's at the top of my list in terms of managing our team and trying to help them have have the best experience throughout all this.”

That management task has extended far longer than expected. Either way, the team will get an extended week of prep before (finally) moving into game week.

Or, at least, that’s the plan…



