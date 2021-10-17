More 'UVa magic' for Wahoos in big Duke win





Even as the clouds grew darker above Scott Stadium, the football gods continued to shine down upon the Virginia football team.

There was the would-be touchdown pass off the hands of a Duke receiver. The short field goal attempt clanking off the upright. Fumbles taking favorable bounces. Passes deflecting off defensive backs and in the hands of receivers. A botched snap at the goal line.

Everything seemed to fall in the Wahoos’ favor on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. Things escalated quickly. The rain came and went, and by the time the sun started peeking out again, UVa had completed a 48-0 dismantling of the Blue Devils.

“Sometimes there's beauty in the ugly,” UVa center Olu Oluwatimi said afterward.

Said safety Joey Blount: “I like to call it UVa magic.”

The Wahoos brought that magic home after back-to-back wild wins on the road. Over the past two weeks, Virginia had allowed its opponents line up for potential game-winning field goals on the final snap, only for those kicks to either drill the upright (at Miami) or sail wide (at Louisville) as time expired. The combined margin of victory in those two road wins: three points.

“I would say I do think that someone is shining down on us for sure,” Blount said. “But all in all it just kind of falls in our favor. And I don't want to rely on missed field goals or, hitting uprights for us to win games. But of course when it happens, you take it for what it is and you run with it, you don't look back.”

The good fortune began on UVa’s first defensive series, following a seven-play field goal drive by the offense to open the game. Duke responded by marching 68 yards to the 7-yard line, with 52 of those yards coming on three third down conversions. On the Blue Devils’ fourth third down attempt, Gunnar Holmberg’s pass went through the hands of an open Jake Bobo in the end zone for what could have been a go-ahead touchdown.

Instead, Duke chose to line up for a short 25-yard field goal attempt—and the kick rang off the left upright.

“Once they missed that one we were like, ‘All right, let’s get this done,’” said UVa receiver Billy Kemp.

The Wahoos did just that, scoring on each of their next five possessions to finish the first half. Four of those drives ended in the end zone. They each included fortuitous plays from the perspective of the home team.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong lost the ball on sacks twice; teammates fell on both. Jeremiah Lewis jumped the route on an Armstrong throw but the ball deflected off the Duke defensive back and wound up in Kemp’s hands for a 16-yard gain. A Duke defensive stop in the second quarter was negated by a roughing the punter penalty. Malachi Fields had a fumble bounce out of bounds. Dontayvion Wicks converted a third and 13 but then lost the football, then recovered it himself.



