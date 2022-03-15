NIT can serve as building block for Wahoos





It may not be the Big Dance. But Tony Bennett believes there is plenty to be gained by competing in the NIT.

Bennett’s Virginia team will host Mississippi State, one of three No. 3 seeds in the 32-team bracket, in a first-round NIT matchup at John Paul Jones Arena. It’s the UVa program’s first appearance since 2013, when Bennett’s team won two games at home before falling to Iowa in the quarterfinals.

It snaps a string of seven straight NCAA tournament bids for the UVa program (not including the COVID-canceled 2020 postseason). But it’s still a chance to further this roster’s development and gain some valuable postseason experience, Bennett contended this week.

“You get an opportunity in a one-and-done situation to play against a team that’s good,” he said, “and you get to grow in these experiences and then try to win and advance. So I think it’s important for our guys to have this experience and to be ready.”

It’ll be the Virginia’s 14th appearance all-time in an NIT. The Hoos have won the tournament twice, in 1980 (Ralph Sampson’s freshman year) and in 1992 (Bryant Stith’s senior year). Both of those NIT titles were precursors to sustained success for the program. Following the 1979-80 season, UVa appeared in the next four NCAA tournaments and six of the next seven. After winning the NIT in 1991-92, the Wahoos made three straight NCAA tournaments and four of the next five.

Even Bennett’s previous NIT team set the table for the program’s most sustained run of success. Malcolm Brogdon and Anthony Gill were both redshirting—Brogdon while recovering from a foot injury and Gill after transferring from South Carolina—and London Perrantes was still in high school, but that 2012-13 roster featured much of the nucleus of the following season’s ACC regular season and tournament championship team.

Joe Harris and Akil Mitchell started every game as juniors in 2012-13. Sophomore Darion Atkins appeared in 26 games off the bench. Three freshmen—Justin Anderson, Mike Tobey and Evan Nolte—played at least 13 minutes per game. None of those players had even won a game at the ACC tournament at that stage in their college careers. For the veterans on that 2012-13 team, their lone postseason experience was a 71-45 loss to Florida in the 2012 NCAA tournament.

That changed when the Wahoos beat Norfolk State and then St. John’s in the first two rounds of that 2013 NIT before losing 75-64 at home to Iowa in the quarterfinals. Anderson took the most noticeable step in his development during that run, leading the Hoos in scoring in all three games. His freshman year ended with 24 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting, five blocks and three steals—all matching or setting new season highs—in the Iowa loss. Mitchell, Tobey and Harris all averaged double figures in that NIT as well.

“Those guys with that group,” Bennett said this week, “after that I think we went to however many NCAA tournaments after and kept building.”

That 2013 group saw its NCAA bubble burst with losses in three of its final four games following a late February upset of No. 3 Duke. This year’s team dropped three of its final five, capped by an ugly 63-43 loss to North Carolina in the quarterfinals of last week’s ACC tournament in Brooklyn.

Guards Kihei Clark, Kody Stattmann and Reece Beekman and center Francisco Caffaro are the only players on this year’s roster with postseason experience. Clark was a starter as a freshman on the 2019 national title team, while Stattmann played in one game during that run; Beekman and Caffaro both played in last year’s first-round NCAA loss to Ohio. Stattmann and redshirt sophomore Kadin Shedrick both missed that game last year. Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin, both transfers in their first seasons in the UVa program, didn’t advance to the postseason at their previous schools.

UVa has leaned on that seven-man rotation for most of the season, particularly since mid-January. Freshmen Taine Murray and Igor Milicic hadn’t played in more than a month before the final minutes of last week’s UNC loss; sophomore guard Carson McCorkle’s minutes have been similarly scant. Bennett indicated this week that he’d likely stick with his short rotation in the NIT, meaning postseason minutes for those lesser-used players may be hard to come by.

Conceivably, all 10 of those scholarship players could return to UVa next year, though fourth-years Clark, Stattmann and Gardner have yet to declare future plans and others could choose to go elsewhere after the season. Before any of those decisions are finalized, Bennett hopes that, like in 2013, this group gets a few more postseason games to continue its development.

“All experience is good experience, even the hard ones,” Bennett said. “I mean, to me, for guys in our program that again, haven’t played in a tournament and guys that are going be back, all that stuff, I think it’s valuable.”



