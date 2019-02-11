CHAPEL HILL -- After leading by nine in the first half, No. 4 UVa fell behind on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, as No. 8 North Carolina used a 17-3 run to wrestle the lead. But the Wahoos didn't turn it over for the last quarter of the game and turned their own seven-point second-half deficit into an eight-point victory.



Both De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 20 points each in the 69-61 win over the Heels in a game that required plenty of grit. Ty Jerome added 15 points for UVa (21-2, 9-2 ACC).

With the game tied 59-59 with 3:29 left, UNC looked like it had taken a lead off a desperation heave from near midcourt by Coby White. But during the media timeout, the officials ruled it came too late.

The Heels wouldn't end up scoring those three points the rest of the night in a game but UVa closed on a 12-2 run and made seven of its last eight shots from the floor.

Carolina made three of its first five shots from the floor, all from 3-point range, to take a 9-8 leading into the game's first media timeout. After Jack Salt scored off an offensive rebound, Kenny Williams made one from deep after the Heels got an offensive board, too. Williams made his second about a minute later, barely beating the shot clock, before UVa made two straights 3s: First off of a Kihei Clark look in the corner and then, after Clark stole the ball in the backcourt, a Guy shot from the opposite corner. Coby White's 3-pointer on the next possession gave the Heels the brief lead, which went to three off a Cam Johnson jumper coming out of the media timeout before the Hoos went on a run.

Back-to-back 3s by Guy and Jerome followed by a drive by Jerome and then a hook shot in the lane by Mamadi Diakite made it a 10-0 spurt, helping to give the Wahoos a 19-12 lead by the under-12.

Carolina (19-5, 9-2) may have missed seven shots in a row at that point but then got back-to-back 3s from Johnson and Brandon Robinson. But a Hunter dunk off an inbounds play under the basket gave the Hoos a three-point lead heading into the under-8.

After Garrison Brooks scored inside with 6:49 left in the half—UNC's first points in the paint of the night—the Hoos went on a 10-2 run. Hunter hit a 3-pointer and then, after Luke Maye scored off his own miss, Diakite dunked home an alley-oop from Jerome before he went to the line and made two. Hunter's 3-pointer with 4:38 gave the Cavaliers the 31-22 advantage.

White scored on a drive to cut it to seven with 4:07 left followed by a Johnson 3-pointer a minute later. The Heels, though, would only score one more field goal before the break as the Hoos scored five in a row and took a 36-29 lead in to the half.

In the second, White got Carolina going with a 3-pointer to start things off before Guy scored on a baseline drive and Jerome hit two of three at the free-throw line.

That's when things shifted. The Heels went on a 7-0 spurt, with two of the three baskets coming off of offensive rebounds. Hunter's 3-pointer with 15:12 left ended the run but Johnson scored an and-1 in transition going into the under-16.

It was part of what ended up being a 17-3 run that not only gave UNC the lead but it energized the Smith Center and looked to leave UVa despondent. But the Wahoos called timeout at the 12:53 mark and didn't turn it over from the 12:24 mark on.

And in so doing, they put together a monster close.

It started with a Hunter jumper and then, after White made two free throws, a Hunter free throw. Following Johnson's jumper, Guy answered on the other end. When Maye scored with 7:50 left, it made it 55-48.

But Guy responded with a 3, Jerome made one of two at the stripe, and then hit a 3-pointer of his own to tie it up at 55-55 with 6:08 remaining. Brooks scored inside as the Heels clung to the lead but Jerome's drive tied it back up on the next possession.

After Brooks hit two free throws and then Hunter scored on a drive, it was 59-59 when White's heave came after the horn. It allowed the Hoos to close the game on a 12-2 run over the final 4:02.

White finished with a team-high 17 points in the loss while Johnson added 16 and Brooks 12.