CavsCorner - Notebook: Ortiz makes the most of his adjustments at the plate





Head coach Brian O’Connor believes that no one in Virginia’s starting lineup has made better adjustments at the plate in recent weeks than senior infielder Devin Ortiz. But when asked about the details of those adjustments, Ortiz just chuckled.

“I’m going to be honest. I don’t even know,” Ortiz said after UVa rallied to beat William and Mary 7-6 in 12 innings on Tuesday. “I’m just kind of going up there looking for a nice pitch to drive. Not trying to do too much; not trying to think too much. Just seeing the ball in the zone and hitting it.”

Ortiz played a pivotal role in Tuesday’s comeback, erasing a 6-4 deficit in the bottom of the ninth with one swing of the bat. The Tribe had moved in front in the top of the frame, when Matt McDermott took UVa closer Stephen Schoch deep to right field for a go-ahead three-run home run. With two on and one out in the bottom of the inning, Ortiz ripped a double into the gap in left-center that scored both runners and tied the game.

“I was excited to be in that situation,” Ortiz said afterward.

That double extended Ortiz’s hitting streak to eight straight games—the longest on the team this season—and 12 of the last 13. Ortiz has a .372 batting average and .744 slugging percentage over that 13-game stretch, with four homers and 13 RBI. On March 17, Ortiz was hitting .136 with just one extra-base hit on the season; through Tuesday’s game, he had raised his batting average to .253.

“If you stay positive and stay with the right approach, it’s going to come back around to you. And it certainly has for him,” O’Connor said after Tuesday’s win. “He’s done a nice job for us.”

Ortiz will head to Clemson this weekend leading the Wahoos in both batting average (.296) and home runs (four) while second on the team in RBI (nine) in ACC games. He also leads the Hoos in both slugging (.593) and on-base percentage (.367) against conference opponents. Ortiz had three homered in three straight ACC games last month; his triple with the bases loaded proved to be the lone UVa hit in a 4-0 win against Miami two weekends ago.

That production has prompted O’Connor to bump Ortiz into the middle of the lineup last week. Against the Tribe, he was in the cleanup spot for the second straight game. Ortiz says his three-week hot streak has helped him feel more confident at the plate.

“More saying to myself that I can’t be beat,” he explained. “Obviously I’m going to get beat, but it’s the mentality of every at-bat, taking into every at-bat with that. You’re not just doing it for yourself, but you’re also doing it for your teammates.

“I guess you can say that’s the change in the approach,” Ortiz added. “Less worrying about myself and more worrying about the team.”





“Crucial” win for the Cavaliers

Prior to Tuesday’s ninth inning, the Hoos had only rallied from a deficit to win twice in their first 27 games this season: A three-run hole against VMI and after Pitt jumped out to a one-run lead in the finale of their ACC visit to Disharoon Park. Both teams got in front of UVa in the second inning and both leads were gone by the end of the third.

UVa was 13-0 when leading after eight innings heading into the game. McDermott’s three-run homer had put that perfect record in jeopardy.

“You could feel it in the dugout. Like, ‘Man, they just did that,’” Ortiz recalled afterward. “But it’s about how you respond.”

Tuesday’s comeback marked the first time since 2019 that the Wahoos rallied from a ninth-inning deficit to get a victory. It also clinched the first three-game UVa winning streak of the season, and got the Cavaliers back to .500 (14-14) on the year.

Afterward, O’Connor called it a crucial win.

“A team needs those kinds of wins,” he said. “To find a way, and fight, scratch and claw. It wasn’t pretty, but to find a way to win the game.”

The Wahoos will travel to Clemson tomorrow for their first visit since the 2017 season. The Tigers have rebounded from a 1-5 start in ACC play to win seven of their last nine conference games. That includes a six-game ACC win streak that was snapped with a loss to NC State last Sunday.

UVa (6-12 ACC) will enter Friday’s series opener in 11th place overall in the conference standings, 3.5 games behind the seventh-place Tigers. By taking two of three at Georgia Tech last weekend, the Wahoos became the last team in the league to win a three-game ACC series. They need to average two wins over their final six conference weekends to finish the regular season at .500 in ACC play.

Starting with Clemson, four of the six teams remaining on Virginia’s conference schedule are currently ahead of the Hoos in the ACC standings.

“It’s not anything that we talk about in the locker room, truthfully,” Ortiz said. “Kind of in the back of our heads, we understand where we’re at right now. It’s just a matter of taking that same mentality we’ve had these last couple weeks, and carrying to each game.”

“Our backs are still against the wall,” said Zack Gelof. “There’s a long way to go, but we’re excited and we’re going in the right direction.”





Move to Leadoff Spraks Gelof

Gelof clinched Tuesday’s win with a walk-off sacrifice fly to center field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th. It wrapped up a 3-for-6 day at the plate for the junior, as well as a second straight three-RBI performance.

O’Connor says he was listening to his gut when he made the decision to move Gelof into the leadoff spot prior to UVa’s series opener at Georgia Tech last Thursday. It’s a move that has paid off - in four games at the top of the lineup, Gelof is 8-for-21 (.381), with two three-hit games and six RBI.

“Just thought it was time to kind of move some guys around and see if it would spark them a little bit,” O’Connor said, “and it has for Zack.”

Gelof began his UVa career as the Cavaliers’ leadoff hitter, hitting .293 at the top of the order in his first 21 college games in 2019. He had been the Wahoos’ No. 3 hitter the past two seasons before bumping up to the No. 2 spot at George Washington last Tuesday, then into the top spot two days later in Atlanta.

He says his approach at the plate hasn’t changed since moving to the top of the lineup.

“I noticed that since the bottom of the lineup’s getting on a lot, being on base, I usually come up in pretty big situations,” Gelof said. “So just to be the guy to get the most at-bats is pretty cool, just to set the table for the rest of the lineup.”





Different Faces in Right Field

Virginia has had a different player in the starting lineup in right field in each of the past six ballgames. It has become a position where O’Connor has embraced a situational approach, depending on pitching matchups.

“I think we’ve kind of found some roles for guys,” he explained. “Hopefully they can continue to develop in those roles and produce for us.”

Seven different players have started in right field this season. Senior Alex Tappen was the primary right fielder to begin the year, with starts in 11 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games. But with Tappen scuffling at the plate, O’Connor began working other players into the position.

Marc Lebreux made his fifth start in right against William & Mary on Tuesday. Christian Hlinka has made six spots in right, while Jimmy Sullivan, Tate Ballestero, and freshmen Addie Burrow and Jake Gelof each have one start at that spot. Tappen and Jake Gelof are both right-handed hitters; Lebreux, Hlinka, Sullivan, and Burrow all hit from the left side. Ballestero is a switch hitter.

Tappen was hitting just .114 (including an 0-for-22 stretch to start ACC play) when he came out of the everyday lineup in mid-March. He has played in 11 of the Cavaliers’ last 14 games, mostly coming off the bench as a pinch-hitter against left-handers.

He had his best weekend of the season at Georgia Tech, going 3-for-3 off the bench with two doubles in the first two games, then adding two more hits—including another double—in three at-bats as the starting right fielder in Saturday’s finale. Tappen went hitless in three at-bats off the bench in Tuesday’s 12-inning win, but did throw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate from right field to end the top of the 10th inning.

Tappen’s batting average is up to .177 for the season. His six doubles are most on the ‘Hoos.

“He’s a great leader on our team. He’s got the right mentality,” O’Connor said. “And when you stay with that, even through the tough and challenging times, and the frustrating times, if you stay with those good qualities and that character that he has, I believe it comes around to you.”





Extra Innings Means Extra Opportunities

O’Connor says playing three extra innings on Tuesday won’t be an issue for the Virginia bullpen this weekend Clemson.

UVa used six pitchers against William & Mary. He expects all of them to be available for Friday’s opener against the Tigers except right-hander Zach Messinger, who threw 57 pitches over four innings in his first start of the season. Messinger will be an option out of the bullpen later in the weekend.

O’Connor did admit afterward that he didn’t intend to use Blake Bales for three innings against the Tribe, but Bales’ efficient performance—just one hit allowed and four strikeouts on 42 pitches across three shutout innings—prompted the head coach to stick with the right-hander. With that performance, Bales extended his scoreless streak to start the season to 22.1 innings over 15 appearances.

The extra innings allowed O’Connor to get two more relievers some unexpected experience. Freshman lefty Luke Schauer recorded a pair of outs and walked two to begin the 11th inning. Schauer gave way to sophomore right-hander Matt Wyatt, who stranded those two runners to end the 11th, then stranded two more in the 12th.

“When you’re in an extra-inning game, the margin for error is pretty small,” O’Connor said, “and I thought both Schauer and Wyatt did a nice job, and gave us a chance to figure it out and scratch across another run.”

It was Schauer’s first appearance since facing two batters at George Washington last Tuesday. Wyatt hadn’t pitched since failing to get out of the first inning in a start at Liberty two weeks ago. Schauer has now made 11 appearances on the year; Wyatt has 10.

“The game forced opportunities, and they did a terrific job,” O’Connor said. “That’s how you learn and grow and develop, is getting opportunities.”



