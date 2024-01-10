Class of 2025 guard Aiden Argabright took an unofficial visit to Charlottesville last Wednesday and was in attendance for UVa’s 77-53 rout of Louisville.

The Richmond product came away from the experience not only with a better feel for what the Wahoos are all about but also with a deeper sense of the entire vibe of the program.

The Virginia staff really took notice of Argabright after he transferred from St. Stephens & St. Agnes to John Marshall High School.

“The transfer was a little different for me because I am from Northern Virginia and I was going to a completely new school,” he told CavsCorner, “and I did not really know anybody. I thought the transition went well and I met a lot of good people and I am around a lot of good people now.

“They have helped me develop into a better player and I think I am just in a much better situation now because I am playing a national schedule so I am getting a lot more exposure than I was before,” Argabright added.

Growing up in NOVA and now going to school in RVA, Argabright has been able to follow Tony Bennett and Co. pretty much ever since he’s been the head coach.

“It is a really great program,” Argabright said of UVa. “They won the national championship a few years ago and they always play good defense. They execute at a high rate and overall it is just a winning program.”

After Bennett watched him live in December, Argabright was able to schedule the trip to Virginia.

“It was a good visit,” he recalled. “The coaching staff showed me around campus and I was able to talk to Coach Bennett and sit behind their bench during their game.”

This was Argabright’s first ever conversation with Bennett and he enjoyed getting that time with the future Hall of Famer.

“When talking with Coach Bennett, I really learned that size doesn’t really matter,” Argabridght explained. “It is always heart over height and that was something that Coach Bennett really harped on. He is looking for more high school players than transfer portal players because he wants to build his program on younger recruits.”

Virginia has not yet extended an offer to Argabright but he believes he’s got a good feel for what he needs to do to possibly get one.

“I am an undersized guard so I think I really need to pick it up defensively,” he said. “Everyone knows that I can score the ball but I can also be a point guard and they just want to see a little more of the little things so I want to get better at that.”

When asked which other schools are really prioritizing him at this point in the process, Argabright mentioned Mississippi State and Richmond.



