Pardon me for taking the week off from the ACC article as watching the state schools has driven me a little insane. Alas it’s only a one week break, so let’s take a look at some ACC lines for Week 10.





North Carolina @ Virginia (+7) O/U 59.5: The Hoos somehow managed to hold their opponent without a touchdown but lost the game because they couldn’t get one either. I don’t like anything surrounding this program right now and I’m starting to give a little bit more of the blame to Brennan Armstrong, who has not improved it feels like. Now, he can’t control the drop in the end zone by Grant Misch, but it’s not like he’s been crisp in every contest. The coaching staff gets the most of my ire for what’s going on, but the signal caller should be getting a little bit more though.

North Carolina’s defense has been hideous against almost everyone outside of Virginia Tech. Go figure that even the awful Hokies offense couldn’t get much going against the Heels. It doesn’t really matter though how bad that side of the ball is if the offense scores 30 or more which they’ve done in all but one contest. I think UVa’s defense keeps them in it for a quarter or a half, but the lack of offense is going to kill them. I can’t recommend the Heels -7, but I’m certainly not backing the home team either.





Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech (+3) O/U 41: This might be the worst game on the college football slate for Saturday. Despite the extra rest, I wonder what’s in the Hokies tank after actually scoring some points in Raleigh but choking the lead away late in a 22-21 loss to a third string quarterback. This is their best chance at a victory the rest of the season but I can’t imagine a lot of folks are making the trek to Blacksburg for a 12:30 kickoff. If you are betting this game, make sure to check the status of Jeff Sims because if he plays, the Yellow Jackets are certainly live. This is their best chance at a win as well the rest of the season.





Wake Forest @ NC State (+5) O/U 54.5: What an awful effort by Wake in the second half of their loss to Louisville last week. I actually think the Demon Deacons turned the ball over again and the game against the Wolf Pack hasn’t even started. On the one hand, you’d like to think they will be a lot better in this one but two losses probably puts them out of the Atlantic race with Clemson holding the tiebreaker. NC State could have quit on the season after giving up 21 points to the Hokies, but they came back and should be highly motivated at home in this one. This feels like an over.





James Madison @ Louisville (-7.5) O/U 52: This is a bonus game to the article. Louisville is coming off a huge win over Wake Forest and has a road trip to Clemson next week so focus could be an issue here. I like the over as I think JMU will score some points especially if Todd Centeio suits up. Their defense could struggle against Malik Cunningham though so this one has high scoring potential.