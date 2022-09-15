It’s Week 3 of the college football season and it’s still way too early to project the future for a lot of the teams. The Hoos have experienced the high of a Week-1 victory and the low of a bad Week-2 loss. This week’s game presents an interesting challenge as the Monarchs already have one ACC win under their belt.

Let’s take a look at this matchup and a few others in the ACC this weekend.





ODU @ UVa (-10) O/U 52: The line opened up at 10 with some books quickly moving it down to 9.5 while the total pretty much has not moved. I’m going to argue that we have not seen the real UVa yet this season. In the opener they did what they should have against a solid FCS opponent and then they looked pretty bad against a mediocre Big 10 school. The most concerning aspect is the offensive line that doesn’t seem to be getting any better and is getting progressively worse.

Week 1 saw ODU beat Virginia Tech 20-17 at home as they rode the emotions of having an ACC school in their building. To be honest as we talked about in our article last week, ODU’s offense was pretty inept and their two biggest plays were underthrown passes that ended up being a penalty and a reception. They scored more but lost last week at East Carolina 39-21. Hayden Wolff connected deep several times with Ali Jennings, but the concerning thing through two games is the lack of usage for 6-foot-8 TE Zack Kuntz. The Monarch defense is pretty solid, but we saw them struggle with an ECU offense that has more weapons than Virginia Tech does.

With regards to the spread, this game potentially screams backdoor cover for Old Dominion. I can see UVa handling their business for most of the game and then easing off towards the end with an eye on the conference opener at Syracuse next Friday.

As for the total, I’m probably never going to take an under in a UVa game. I’d like to think the Hoos should hold their own defensively and look respectable, but the offense is definitely capable of 30+. I’m thinking 30-21 Cavaliers in this one.





Florida State (-2.5) @ Louisville O/U 56: The Cardinals bounced back very nicely last week as they went into the Bounce House and beat UCF 20-14 last Friday night. The offense still isn’t where they want it to be, but the defense showed up and now they head home for an important conference game because they are already 0-1 after losing to Syracuse. Louisville has won two straight in this series, but Florida State has looked good in both of their games this season with wins over Duquesne and LSU. They’ve had two weeks to digest that win over the Tigers which is good, because they might have been fade material the next week otherwise. To me, this line seems a little bit like a trap because overall I’m a fan of Louisville who is home for the first time this season but Vegas doesn’t seem to be as much of a buyer as I am.





Purdue @ Syracuse (Pick) O/U 58.5: This line opened with Purdue as a favorite and now the Orange are a favorite in some places while it’s a pick’em in others. The Cuse has been very impressive in two wins beating Louisville and UConn with a potent offense and a defense that’s looked good too despite some injuries. Robert Anae has made Garrett Shrader a better passer and that’s opened things up for Sean Tucker who doesn’t need much room anyways to succeed. Purdue has a really tough loss at home to Penn State and a 56-0 win over Indiana State. It’s their first road game of the season and they are coming off a year where they had road wins at Iowa and Nebraska. The Boilers can throw it all over with Aidan O’Connell, but the Syracuse secondary is their strength. I don’t think I can pick against the alma mater at home although noon starts don’t exactly bring the best crowds.





Pittsburgh (-10) @ Western Michigan O/U 49.5: Why am I doing this game? It’s a massive revenge spot after the Broncos somehow went into Pittsburgh last year and beat them outright which prevented Pitt from being in the mix for a better bowl game. The Panthers are going to be an angry bunch after losing in overtime against Tennessee and with an FCS opponent up next, Pitt will be 100% focused for this one. Western Michigan is 1-1 with a 22 point loss at Michigan State and a 7 point win at Ball State. It is WMU’s home opener so that’s a factor, but I can’t see the Panthers not blowing this thing open. I rarely, if ever, lay doubles on the road, but barring some sort of weather event that equalizes things a little, I think the road team covers this easily.