We’re already through a quarter of the college football season and now the real games begin as conference play takes over. There still are some non-conference matchups to come, but this is where titles and bowl eligibility come into focus. With that, let’s take a look at some ACC matchups in Week 4.

UVa @ Syracuse (-10) O/U 53: I’d like to think I know a lot about college football, but there’s no chance I thought this would be the line for this game before the season began. The Orange have been one of the best stories in the sport right now as they started 3-0 with victories over Louisville and Purdue. Robert Anae (thank you UVa) has done wonders for an offense that was anemic last year as Garrett Shrader has been refined as a passing quarterback. Everyone knew about his mobility, but now he’s added a decent arm to the mix.

Meanwhile, UVa is coming off a lackluster 16-14 win over Old Dominion last time out. Brennan Armstrong has looked human the last few weeks and has had to adjust to not having a lot of time in the pocket. It’s very concerning to see that effort at home, because now on a short week he’s heading on the road to a tough environment against a very good secondary. UVa’s defense has not been an issue but they’ve not faced an offense like this yet and it’s outside of Charlottesville.

Syracuse hasn’t been this big of a favorite over an FBS team since they beat Liberty 24-0 back in 2019 (-19). This could be the fatalist in me, but I really think this is closer than double digits. I don’t think the Hoos win but their offense could pop at any moment. With regards to the total, no real opinion here although it’s gone down since the 54.5 open.





West Virginia @ Virginia Tech (+2) O/U 52: The Black Diamond Trophy is at stake for the first time in Blacksburg since 2004 as West Virginia comes to town for a Thursday night tilt. Both teams had FCS opponents last week although the Mountaineers crushed theirs by a lot more than Tech did. I will say that the 11 a.m. kickoff time probably helped the Hokies slow start there.

To me, this one is rather simple: If Virginia Tech hopes to win, the Hokies need to put up 24 points or more. Their defense has been very good, but this game isn’t going to be 17-13. It’s going to be more like 28-24 so the offense needs to perform if they hope to win. West Virginia gave up over 35 points to both Pittsburgh and Kansas so the opportunities will be there, but once again, the lack of weapons may be an issue. This is a correlated bet so if you like West Virginia, you like the over and if you like the Hokies then take the under.





Duke @ Kansas (-7.5) O/U 66.5: Yep, this is in a football article as both teams are 3-0 to start the season. Duke’s 3-0 includes a win at Northwestern while Kansas has wins at West Virginia and Houston. Last year this game was 52-33 with the Blue Devils winning, but I’m just not a believer in Riley Leonard. It’s amazing to think that the Jayhawks could start 4-0, but they are the better team here. Neither team’s defense is good so give me the over.





Clemson @ Wake Forest (+7) O/U 55.5: Clemson’s offense has put up 35 points or more in all three victories although they’ve beaten no one so far. The Tiger defense has been their usual stout selves so this contest is going to be fascinating as we know how strong the Demon Deacons are offensively with Sam Hartman. Last year Clemson beat Wake 48-27 and that was with an offense that was a question mark. Clemson is only 4-4 ATS as a road favorite the last two seasons while the Deacs are 3-0 ATS as home underdogs. They nearly lost to Liberty last week and that’s a concern, but focus could have certainly been an issue. I personally will never lay a touchdown or more on the road with anyone, but the over is probably worth a look. This one screams 35-24 in Winston-Salem.



