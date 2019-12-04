Congratulations to the Wahoos, who completed the ACC Coastal circle with their win over Virginia Tech last week. With the victory, every single team in this division has won the conference the past seven years. So, let’s take a look at this matchup with Clemson on Saturday night...



Series History



Nov. 2, 2013: Clemson won 59-10 in Charlottesville (CLEM -17.5 O/U 56) Nov. 21, 2009: Clemson won 34-21 at home (UVa +21 O/U 45) Nov. 22, 2008: Clemson won 13-3 in Charlottesville (CLEM -2.5 O/U 43) Oct. 7, 2004: UVa won 30-10 at home (Third win in four matchups at the time)



Trends to Watch



-- The Cavaliers are 11-7 against the spread (ATS) in their last 18 games as an underdog (2-2 this year) -- Virginia is 12-5 ATS the last three seasons against teams with a winning record (3-2 this year) -- UVa has gone over in eight of its 12 lined games this season. -- Clemson is 25-12-2 ATS the last three seasons as a favorite (9-3 this season) -- The Tigers are are 18-6 ATS the last three seasons against the ACC (7-1 this year) -- They have gone under in 24 of their last 41 games including seven of 12 this year.



Thoughts on the ACCCG



Clemson’s been rather ornery since that one-point win in Chapel Hill at the end of September. The closest game the Tigers had in their next seven was a 31-point win over FSU two weeks later. Dabo Swinney is playing the disrespect card and I don’t really get why. The Tiger offense has scored 40 or more in six of their last seven and the defense has allowed just 61 points the last two months. They know that they are in the CFP with a win despite what their coach is saying. The team is responding to their head coach. The one thing I do think is that they are not getting enough love as a squad who could win the national title. Sure, LSU and Ohio State are good, but Clemson has a championship pedigree as of late. The matchup to watch here is UVa’s beat up secondary against. Clemson’s all-world receivers. Unlike Virginia Tech, the Tigers can throw it 35-40 times per game and not have a problem with it. Sure, they want to use Travis Etienne, but Trevor Lawrence has to be thrilled to see what’s opposite him. My other concern here is how focused UVa will be. Everyone is saying all the right things, but seeing the emotion on that sideline and in the stands, I really have to question it. It feels like when the team made their first bowl game in awhile and laid a massive egg against Navy in 2016. Still, I think this spread is way too big. I think UVa can score some points here because it’s arguable that the Hoos have the best offense Clemson has faced all season. They are certainly right up there with A&M and Louisville. I think the best way to play the game is as follows:

Clemson 1Q (guessing it’ll be -7 or so) UVa +28 Over 55.5



The Score

UVa 27

Clemson 41



Matt Josephs is on ESPN Radio in Richmond from 3-4 p.m. EST weekdays and 11-Noon on Saturdays. You can find his picks and thoughts on Sportsmemo.com at https://www.sportsmemo.com/profile/matt-josephs.



