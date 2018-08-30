Thank you to Brad for allowing me to once again to come back on CavsCorner to impart my gambling wisdom and if I lose, my fade material. To get things going for the 2018, in this article we'll take a look at the win totals and week one opponents for Virginia Tech and UVa.



Richmond at UVa (-13)

The Wahoos win total has seen a lot of action in Las Vegas. It was set originally at 5.5 and was bet down so much that it's now currently sitting at five with more money coming in on the Under. I do not share that opinion and have actually put money down on the Over and I think it's a rather simple equation for me. When you look at these totals, you are trying to find value and you do best and worst case scenarios. To me, Virginia should and very well could go undefeated at home which would give the Cavaliers seven wins.

Sure Wins: Richmond, Pittsburgh, Liberty Probable Wins: Ohio, Louisville, North Carolina Toss-ups: at Indiana, at NC State, Miami Probable Losses: at Duke, at Georgia Tech, at Virginia Tech

So that's my break down on the schedule and as you can see, my number of victories goes over the win total. I'm optimistic about this offense scoring more points and the defense doing enough to keep them in games. Yes, they lost key pieces, but I think as a team they'll be better on that side of the ball. With regards to Game 1, the Wahoos are 13-point favorites over the Spiders. Of course, UVa lost 37-20 to Richmond back in 2016 but beat them 45-13 in 2014. Richmond has some of the same question marks as UVa does with a new quarterback and some holes to fill in other key positions. UR also has a solid group of wide receivers and a decent front seven on defense. I'll probably end up sitting this game out because I just simply don't know enough about either team. As you can tell, I'll probably be on the Cavaliers often this season but need to see them play before I jump on them.



Virginia Tech at Florida State (-7.5)

Virginia Tech's win total opened up at 8.5 but was also bet down to eight now in Vegas. The offseason defections/injuries may have scared off the betting public without knowing much about the team at all. There may actually be a little bit of value on the Over knowing that there is a very good chance for a push which means my money would come back to me.

Sure Wins: William & Mary, ECU Probable Wins: at ODU, at UNC, Georgia Tech, BC, at Pittsburgh, UVa Toss-ups: at Duke, Notre Dame, Miami Probable Losses: at Florida State

As you can see here, I have eight wins with the possibility of more. It's not so much that I'm happy with Tech's talent but I think the schedule is very manageable. Notre Dame and Miami are two of the tougher games and they are in Blacksburg. All that being said, I think they get popped in Tallahassee. The line continues to go up and now the Hokies are a 7.5-point underdog. FSU has its warts but the excitement of a new coach and an offense that can move the ball will be too much for a young defense. This one could get really ugly but won't be indicative of what the season will turn out to be.

