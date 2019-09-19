It was an awful weekend for the ACC but the Wahoos took care of business and held on to beat Florida State. Elsewhere, you had Virginia Tech suck it up against Furman, BC lost at home to Kansas, and Syracuse showed that there really isn't anyone close to touching Clemson in the conference. With that, let's take a look at this week's slate and see if there is a bounce back in the ACC's future.



Old Dominion at No. 21 UVa (-30.5)

Virginia is coming off an emotionally-charged win over the Seminoles. The Cavaliers now get to host in-state foe Old Dominion, which is 1-1 and is coming off a bye week. The Monarchs don't have the offensive punch of the past but could there be a little letdown in the Hoos. UVa has been a home favorite of 28.5 to 35 points just four times since 1992 and are 2-2 against the spread in those contests. With Notre Dame on deck, there's a chance that this one is a little closer than it should be. Still, UVa moves to 4-0, but I wouldn't rush to the window to take them to cover.



Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson (-41)

This is the 10th time the last three seasons that Clemson has been a home favorite of 21.5 points or more, but the Tigers are only 4-6 against the spread. Charlotte is not a terrible team, with three efforts of 40 points or more this season. The problem is that the Niners allowed 56 in their only loss (App State) and that was the only competent offense they've faced. Classic sandwich spot here too after the road trip to Syracuse and another one next week to North Carolina. You COULD hold your nose and consider the underdog in this one, but don't be mad if they don't stay within the huge number.



Western Michigan at Syracuse (-6)

If you are scrolling through your list of lines, this would 100 percent stick out like a sore thumb. How can an ACC team at home be less than a touchdown favorite against a MAC school? Well, Vegas is guessing there will be a hangover after a second straight embarrassment. Syracuse has scored just 50 points in three games this season while allowing 104. That's not a margin you really want in order to succeed. The Broncos crushed Monmouth and Georgia State at home and lost 51-17 in Week 2 at Michigan State, the same Sparty team that right now can't score on air. Last year these two teams played a 55-42 game in Kalamazoo. The over (66) could be worth a look.



Boston College (-7) at Rutgers

Umm, hello BC? What the word was that last week? The Eagles gave up nearly 600 yards of offense at home to Kansas in a 48-24 loss. The run game worked and they didn't have any turnovers, but somehow they allowed the Jayhawks to do whatever they wanted. Rutgers is coming off a bye week. The Knights beat UMass in the opener 48-21 and lost at Iowa 30-0 the following week. This is your typical Rutgers team that is absolute garbage. The Scarlet Knights have been a home underdog 11 times this last three seasons and while they've only won two of those games straight up, they are 7-4 against the spread. BC needs to show something before I get back on the bandwagon with them.





Louisville at Florida State (-6.5)

Florida State's mindset entering this game has to come into question. The Noles need a fast start or this won't be much of a home-field advantage. They are 1-2 and showed some flashes again, but in the end they didn't make the plays when they needed to last weekend. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-1 with wins over Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky and a 35-17 loss to Notre Dame. The offense is running it really well, but the pass game needs work. FSU kept the UVa run game in check but allowed ULM and Boise State to both run wild. Last year FSU won 28-24 on the road in this game. These two have played some close games in the past. I wouldn't hate it if you want to take the road team. Early money is on them.

