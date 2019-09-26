Conference season is pretty much upon us and there are some interesting matchups on the docket as well as one key out-of-conference game that many around the Commonwealth will be keyed in on this Saturday. So, let's take a look at Week 4 in the ACC:



No. 18 UVa at No. 18 Notre Dame (-10.5)

As expected, Virginia had one eye towards this matchup and didn't exactly give its best effort against ODU. Of concern also was the hit to Bryce Perkins that probably rocked Charlottesville pretty hard. He's fine for this matchup against the Irish, which are coming in following a loss at Georgia. Upon closer inspection, Notre Dame has allowed over 200 yards rushing, which means maybe we see a lot of Wayne Taulapapa and the rest of the RB crew. I'll be interested to see where the line keeps moving in this one. ND is a public team, but I think the rest of the world is finally realizing that Virginia is for real. Trend of Note: UVa is 9-5 against the spread as an underdog the last three seasons.



Duke at Virginia Tech (-2.5)

This one is on Friday night in Blacksburg as both teams start conference play off of a bye week. The Blue Devils have a 32-point win over North Carolina A&T and a 23-point victory over Middle Tennessee to go along with that 42-3 loss to Alabama. Quentin Harris is behind center and he's done some good things for a team that is also putting up good defensive numbers. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, needed the bye week potentially to cleanse the palette after an unfulfilling seven-point win over Furman after a 14-point victory over ODU. The Hokies smoked Duke last year in Durham 31-14. At this short number, Tech is intriguing but I can't help but think of the coaching advantage the road team will have in this one. Trend of Note: Duke is 7-1 against the spread the last three seasons as a road underdog. The Devils are actually 9-0 against the spread as a road underdog of three points or less since 1992.



Wake Forest at Boston College (+6.5)

Wake is arguably the best story in this conference right now and the ACC Network's Twitter account had them No. 2 in the power rankings. The wins over Utah St, Rice, UNC, and Elon have been good. Jamie Newman has been a revelation at QB and he's run this offense so well. The defense probably needs a little bit of work although they've held the last two opponents to under 350 yards of offense. Meanwhile, go figure BC as the Eagles have wins over Virginia Tech, Richmond, and Rutgers but lost by 24 at home to Kansas. AJ Dillon is not having as great of a season as we expected him to through four games. The BC defense allowed both the Spiders and Jayhawks to run for at least 200 yards. This one could see a bunch of points as they played a 41-34 contest in Winston Salem last year. Trend of Note: BC is 12-4-1 against the spread in Its last 17 ACC games but is only 4-3 ATS over that span as a home underdog.



NC State at Florida State (-4.5)

NC State is 3-1, but the wins came over East Carolina, Western Carolina, and Ball State with the loss being at West Virginia 44-27. The offense really hasn't been the issue although they have had three turnovers in three of those games. The defense has been stout against the run and has been hit-or-miss against the pass. Florida State was nearly 1-3 but had a great second half in their win over Louisville 35-24. The Seminoles have lost to Boise State and UVa and only beat ULM by one point at home in OT. This team just knows how to shoot itself in the foot and Vegas is accounting for that with the tight line. Louisville is worse than the Wolfpack but was only an underdog by two more points. Trend of Note: FSU has covered just nine of their last 29 games and six of their last 16 at home.

