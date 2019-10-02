Conference season is in full swing and even though UVa has the weekend off we've still got plenty of good ones lined up in the league. So, let's take a look at Week 6 in the ACC:



Boston College at Louisville (-4.5)

BC is 3-2 and is coming off a 27-24 loss at home to Wake Forest as a 4.5-point underdog. The Eagles are a really hard team to figure out as they outgained Wake and were able to continue their run game dominance, but it still wasn’t enough. Louisville is coming off its bye week and is 2-2 with wins over Eastern and Western Kentucky to go with losses to Notre Dame and Florida State. It’s hard to find many strengths with the Cardinals as they are really inconsistent. Last year BC won at home 38-20 in this game as 11-point favorites. The Eagles have covered 18 of their last 30 games, including every contest the last three years as a road underdog. They are also 8-3 against the spread on the road the last three seasons. Louisville has covered just nine of its last 29 games including five of the last 15 at home. I’m going to watch this line this week and see if I can milk another point or two from the Eagles.



North Carolina at Georgia Tech (+10)

Carolina came very close to knocking off Clemson last week, but the losing streak is now at three after a 21-20 loss. The Tar Heel offense struggled to get a lot done but their defense was fantastic once again. One has to wonder, though, what this team’s mindset is after last week. They could come out strong and blow Georgia Tech out of the water…or they could struggle mightily to put away a really bad team. GT is 1-3 after losing 24-2 to Temple. Remember Tobias Oliver? Yeah, he still can’t throw passes. I’m really tempted to consider the home dog here especially if UNC starts slow. The better play may be the under (50.5) as UNC should be able to keep the Jackets in check. Keep your eyes out for who is under center for the team out of Atlanta. It would make a difference.



Pitt at Duke (-5)

This line stinks to the heavens so let’s see if we know why. Pittsburgh is coming off a 17-14 win over Delaware in which the Panthers were clearly hungover after their UCF win. They did everything right in terms of moving the ball and stopping the Blue Hens, but it didn’t translate on the scoreboard. Kenny Pickett was supposed to play last week but Nick Patti was the signal caller instead. This bears watching as I actually think Patti may be better. Duke cruised to an easy win at Virginia Tech and has now steamrolled everyone since losing to Alabama Week 1. The Blue Devils are running it very well, playing great defense, and doing everything right. Pitt has won the last three meetings between these two, but I still don’t see why this line isn’t a little bigger. Duke has covered 17 of the last 30 games but only six of the last 14 at home. I really want to jump on Duke, but this line is giving me pause. Let’s see where it moves this week.



Virginia Tech at Miami (-13.5)

Did I hear Justin Fuente correctly that he has faith in Hendon Hooker throwing the ball in practice yet he has just two career passes? This offense is stale, broken, and pretty much uncreative. The defense can’t stop anyone and I don’t see any reason to like anything this team is doing. As an aside, right now I’m setting the line of UVa -24 in the Big One in November. Anyone taking Tech? The problem is the Hurricanes on the other side are really hard to figure out. They are 2-2 but the wins were over Bethune Cookman and a nailbiter over Central Michigan. This team is playing great defense and moving the ball, but they don’t have a win over a good squad. The Canes are a hideous favorite, going 9-16 the last three years against the spread and they have covered just six of their last 18 ACC contests. The under (49) may be the only way to go although Miami could put up all 49 itself.

