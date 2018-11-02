Halloween is behind us and Week 10 of the college football season is here, as the Coastal Division continues to try and sort itself out. Both of the in-state schools have key matchups this weekend, starting tonight when No. 23 UVa hosts Pittsburgh. So let's take a look at some of the games in the league this weekend.

Pitt at UVa (-7.5)

It's Friday night lights for the Wahoos who get to host Pittsburgh after winning won three straight and five of their last six. The Cavaliers are getting healthier in the process and last week beat the Heels 31-21 with a continued balance between the run and pass. UVa's run defense has been stout for the most part, but they will be tested by the Panthers who racked up 484 yards in a home win over Duke. As hard as it may be to believe, I guess there is a small chance Pitt overlooks this one for a home tilt with the Hokies next week even though beating Tech doesn't mean as much. We are just two wins away from an undefeated home season for the Cavs, who are 7-1 against the spread this season including 4-0 as a favorite. There's a very good chance that it could be really wet so we could see a lot of running in this. Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread in six games as an underdog this year and is also 10-3 against the spread the last three seasons against teams with a winning record. I might consider the under here although I could see both teams getting the ground game going.



Boston College (-2) at Virginia Tech

For just the sixth time since 1992, Virginia Tech is a home underdog of three points or less as the Hokies host Boston College. They were blasted in their last two games at Lane Stadium falling 45-23 to Notre Dame and 49-28 to Georgia Tech. The offense isn't working and the defense has been allowing large chunks of yards. The Eagles have won two straight and three of their last five. BC has a road win at Wake Forest on the docket, but has played just three games outside of Chestnut Hill all year. AJ Dillon is back and the Eagles are moving the ball better with him in and thus far Anthony Brown has not been a bad game manager for Steve Addazio's bunch. The defense has been good although they did allow more than 30 points to the Demon Deacons and Temple Owls. I'll take the points with the home team here because I think they bounce back in this one. They have won 18 of their last 26 in this series and that trend continues Saturday.



Syracuse (-5.5) at Wake Forest

This line befuddles me a bit as the Orange are getting money from the public. Yes, my alma mater beat NC State and is 6-2 and nationally ranked. All of those accolades though make me worried they will be unfocused for this one. Their defense has been horrific as of late, getting gashed by North Carolina and NC State the last two weeks. They struggle against the pass with all the injuries suffered thus far and the Demon Deacons can exploit that with Greg Dortch. Yes, Wake only went 2-3 during its early five-game homestand, but I think the Deacs are in better form right now after the run game beat up Louisville last week. These two teams played a 64-43 game in Syracuse last season in which Wake Forest put up over 700 yards of offense. Syracuse has been a road favorite of 3.5 to seven points just once the last three years and that came in Week 1 against Western Michigan. I think Wake covers this one and has a shot to win the game outright.





