One ACC matchup is already in the books and if Wake Forest's upset in Raleigh is any indication, it could be a wild weekend in the league. With Virginia losing to Pittsburgh, this weekend's matchup between the Panthers and Hokies takes on even more importance. So let's take a look at some of the games in the league this weekend.



Liberty at UVa (-23.5)

The Wahoos take a break from ACC play to host Liberty tomorrow. UVa had an extra day to prepare for this one after the loss to Pitt last week and probably needed it. The defense struggled with the Panthers run game and the offense didn't move the ball very well, either. Still, they get an opponent to should allow them to run their offense easily. Liberty allows 38.2 points per game and 524.5 yards. Its offense is actually pretty good and could get some points on a UVa defense that lost DE Mandy Alonso and ILB Malcolm Cook for the season as well as potentially playing without one or more defensive backs. UVa is 7-2 against the spread this season but I think the over could be worth a look. I think we see something in the neighborhood of 47-20 maybe. The Flames gave up 41 to Idaho State so I expect UVa to potentially get to 50. Take the over.



Virginia Tech at Pitt (-3)

I give up trying to figure out Tech. I thought the Hokies would show some pride and beat BC at home last week but it didn't happen. Once again they showed a faint pulse on offense but the valve shut off and the Eagles ran it down their throats. I really think the two biggest streaks this team has are both in jeopardy. They better schedule another game if they want to get to six wins and make a bowl game because I don't necessarily see two more winnable games. Pittsburgh is going to do the same thing BC does and at home the Panthers are even better. Tech's game notes last week said underclassmen have made 70 percent of the team's starts on defense. I think they'll be a force next year, but this season another loss is coming on Saturday. Take Pitt.



Clemson (-20) at Boston College

Weird things happen in Chestnut Hill especially at night. Boston College's offense is averaging nearly 230 yards per contest on the ground with the likes of AJ Dillon. They may find that difficult against Clemson, which holds teams to just 90.4 rushing yards per contest. The Tigers are playing mad and have won by 60, 34, 49, and 61 the last four weeks with two of those coming on the road. BC's defense is decent but I don't know if they've seen an offense like this yet this season. They allowed 35 to Temple and 34 at Wake Forest, after all. Clemson has been a favorite of 10.5 to 21 points 14 times the last three seasons and have covered nine of those contests. I'll never tell anyone to lay that many points on the road though. Consider the under which has gone down a few points since opening at 61.





