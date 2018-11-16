The end of the season is rapidly approaching and the Coastal Division has trended toward predictable. Pitt is in the driver's seat after dismantling Virginia Tech last weekend. UVa, meanwhile, needs two wins and two Panther losses to make it to Charlotte. So let's take a look at some of the games in the league this weekend.



UVa at Georgia Tech (-6.5)

The Wahoos finish the regular season out with two road games beginning Saturday in Atlanta. Georgia Tech has won three straight and five of its last six entering this one. The triple-option is working really well and the defense is starting to do it's part as well. The Yellow Jackets have scored 30 points or more in four of their last six. Last year, the Wahoos beat the Jackets 40-36 in a game that saw Tech throw 22 passes. The last time these two met down in Atlanta, it went the way of the home team as well in a 31-17 contest that saw the Jackets put up only eight first downs. UVa has won four of its last five and thankfully for them, the injuries in the secondary won't hurt them as much against this team. Losing Malcolm Cook and Mandy Alonso will hurt a whole lot more. The Cavaliers have covered just two of their last 10 November contests going into this one. It'll be interesting to see if they can perform better against the option than they did in the bowl game. No play here as I want to see how this team does in this game. I want to see this squad put their November struggles behind them against a quality opponent.



Miami (-3.5) at Virginia Tech

The Hokies are in an awful spot right now. Their defense is actually allowing more yards (447.4) than they've accrued themselves on offense (431.2) nad Tech has lost three straight at home without having really shown much of a pulse on either side of the ball. If I was Justin Fuente, Quincy Patterson would play a whole lot more and would have a bigger package of plays than just plunging into the line. If you've followed my articles, though, I don't like Miami either. I've faded them as much as possible. The Canes have lost four straight scoring 21 points or less in each game. Their quarterback situation is absolutely abysmal. This is the fourth road game over a five-week span for The U as well so maybe they've given up. This will be a hugely fascinating contest because somehow these two would both find a way to lose this one if they could. The Hurricanes have not covered a single game the last three seasons after a loss against a conference rival. The under might be worth a look here although i'm going to wait a little and see if over money comes in giving me more value.



Syracuse versus Notre Dame (-9.5)

Yankee Stadium is the home of the best college football game of the weekend as Notre Dame takes on Syracuse. The Fighting Irish have steamrolled their ACC opponents this season and are doing so with a potent offense and even better defense. They are allowing 18.7 points per game and 330.1 yards overall. Notre Dame needs to keep winning if it wants to make the postseason. Ian Book's status is up in the air but it looks like he's going to give it a go. Syracuse has won four straight and is doing so despite a really leaky defense as of late. The Orange have scored 40 points or more in each of those wins as Eric Dungey is doing enough to win. The over has hit in four of their last five games and six of the last seven ND contests. I'm surprised that the total isn't approaching 70 because I think Syracuse can put some points up on the Irish. The problem will be that Notre Dame will score a lot more. The over is the only way to play this game.