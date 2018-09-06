After Week 1 of the college football season, it is clear to me that the ACC schools in the state of Virginia are better than those in the state of Florida. The biggest thing about handicapping Week 2 is to not overreact too much to what happened last week. We can't make sweeping judgments because I'm pretty sure Tech and UVa aren't going to go 12-0 and Miami and FSU aren't going 0-12.



Virginia at Indiana (-7)

The Hoos impressed me a ton and some will roll their eyes at that, but it's true. They looked like the FBS team in the matchup and used their size and depth to wear down the Spiders. Bryce Perkins balanced running and passing and Jordan Ellis showed some burst as well. The offense has more than a few weapons and the defense showed at least for one week that they were able to handle the losses sustained. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, beat Florida International 38-28 last time out accruing more than 400 yards of offense while forcing three turnovers. Peyton Ramsey will be behind center and this time UVa will be ready for him. The team may struggle to run the ball after losing its lead back last week to a torn ACL, though he was taking over for the starter Morgan Ellison who was suspended indefinitely before the season began. Last year, Indiana came to Charlottesville and won 34-17. They only outgained the Hoos by a few yards and didn't force any turnovers. UVa is 6-6 against the spread on the road the last three seasons winning just three of those games outright. Since 1992, meanwhile, IU is 12-4 against the spread as a home favorite of 3.5 to 7.0 points. It says a lot that they've only been a favorite of that much just twice the last three seasons. I really do want to take UVa plus the points but I wonder if things don't seem as easy on the road against a Big 10 opponent. The Cavaliers should be able to move the ball, but will they be up for the challenge on defense? I have a small lean to the road team.



Virginia Tech (-36) vs. William & Mary

I don't know what surprised me the most about Tech's win. The Hokies were able to control the line of scrimmage and have the better line on both sides of the ball. Josh Jackson managed the game well and threw some TD passes when they had to have them. The youngsters on defense didn't wilt under the bright lights of a Monday night on ESPN but now they have to quickly turn around five days later to play William & Mary. In the win, Bud Foster cemented himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in college football. The Tribe, meanwhile, beat Bucknell 14-7 last time out and are playing for Jimmye Laycock as he embarks upon his last season before retirement. The offense is very underwhelming while the defense is pretty solid by FCS standards. Shon Mitchell played alright at quarterback against the Bison and he has some solid weapons in DeVante Dedmon and Jack Armstrong. Still, these two programs have played some lopsided affairs throughout the years. The last time there was a five-day difference between Tech games, James Madison went to Blacksburg and stole a victory. That squad is a little better than the Tribe in this one, though. I am very concerned about the youngsters showing up flat for this one. The big question is do I take the Under or William & Mary? If I could count on a W&M touchdown then I think they would be worth a look. I could see a 35-0 score so maybe the Under is the way to go. I want to see how this line moves before I lock something in but the Under and the Underdog are worth a look. FCS/FBS lines move greatly as people who bet on these games know a lot about them. It's not widely going to be on someone's card.



And one last thing...

Savannah State gets Miami this week and is an underdog of around 50 points. I think the Hurricanes can name their score here and may win 77-0 or worse. Give me the favorite in this one and pray Savannah State makes it out alive.



