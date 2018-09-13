It's time for Week 3 of the college football season and there are games getting move around and cancelled all over the ACC. It figures to be a weird week but there are still a few good ones to break down. So let's take a look at some of the major games in the ACC, at least among those still left on the schedule.



Ohio versus UVa (-3)

The scene for this one shifts to Nashville as the Hoos took the game out of Charlottesville due to the potential storm threat. Ohio is coming off its bye week and beginning a stretch of four outings away from home over a five-game span. The Bobcats beat Howard 38-32 in Week 1 in a game that saw them allow more than 600 yards of offense. They had a balanced offense with 40 rushes and 33 passes in the win. UVa, meanwhile, lost a tough one to Indiana last Saturday 20-16 and played a very good game that might have gone in its favor if played in cleaner conditions. My one concern is the number of runs that Bryce Perkins is racking up each game. I'd like to see that reduced and Jordan Ellis carries increased. The line drop is a bit perplexing as I still think the Hoos are the better team. To me, this is a little bit more of a gift so give me UVa -3.



Miami (-10) at Toledo

Much like Ohio, Toledo is coming off a bye week after beating VMI 66-3. The Rockets have a potent offense with a very good group of wide receivers. They threw for almost 400 yards against the Keydets, which doesn't really tell me much. Miami, meanwhile, is coming off a 77-0 win over Savannah State and has a rematch with FIU on the 22nd. The defense has played well for the most part this season even with the 33-17 loss in the opener. These two teams played last year with the Canes winning 52-30 at home. Miami has covered just 14 of its last 27 games overall and I think they may struggle just a bit here. No official play but I may look at the home team.



Florida State (-3) at Syracuse

This line seems really odd at face value. The Seminoles nearly lost to Samford at home after falling to the Hokies in Week 1. Their offense is struggling a bit to get anything going on the ground while their defense is getting gashed through the air. Syracuse, meanwhile, is 2-0 and beating opponents by an average of 32 points per game. Its wins came over Western Michigan and Wagner so we don't know how serious and realistic the stats are. The Orange are averaging over 500 yards per game on offense but are also allowing over 450 yards per contest. Eric Dungey can make a case for being the best quarterback in the conference and the Cuse nearly won in Tallahassee last year. This line stinks to the heavens so I'm staying away and hoping my alma mater defends their turf.



Georgia Tech (-4.5) at Pittsburgh

The Panthers are coming off a butt whooping at the hands of their rival Penn State and are averaging just 112 yards passing per game, which is not going to win anything. They'll likely struggle against the Yellow Jackets who are holding teams to less then 300 yards per game. Combine that with a running attack that is rolling and you've got a road team worth looking at. Tech did have a terrible time in South Florida and is on the road though for the second straight week. I don't know what Pitt's mindset is after getting undressed at home. Last year, Georgia Tech won 35-17 at home while rushing for 436 yards and was able to win easily even with four turnovers. Even though Georgia Tech has not won as a road favorite the last three seasons this is an interesting line to see.





