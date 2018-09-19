It's time for Week 4 of the college football season and we should get a sense of normalcy this week after having so many games moved around or canceled due to the weather a week ago. Conference action picks up this Saturday and it should be a good slate. So let's take a look at some of the major games in the ACC.

Louisville at UVa (-5)

The Cavaliers begin ACC play at the 2-1 record we thought they'd have before the season. The Hoos have shown a proficient running game and Bryce Perkins is coming off his best effort of the season. The defense is playing well right now too although they allowed 51 points to the Hoosiers and Bobcats the last two weeks combined. Louisville, meanwhile, comes in at 2-1 as well with wins over Indiana State and Western Kentucky and a big loss to Alabama on a neutral field. The Cavaliers lost to UL last year 38-21 but that was when Lamar Jackson was at the school. Trend-wise, UVa has been a home favorite of 3.5 to 7 points just once the last three years and it was a game it lost outright. The team has been a covering machine so far in 2018. Meanwhile, Louisville is 10-18-1 against the spread its last 29 games. The Cards have been an underdog just four times the last three seasons and have won only one of those contests. I think the Wahoos are worth a look on Saturday as I think they win. Remember, I said before the season that they will go undefeated at home.



Virginia Tech (-28) at Old Dominion

What an odd season it's been so far for the Hokies, who really haven't had a normal week yet. They played Florida State on a Monday night then turned around to play William & Mary five days later. After getting their game against East Carolina postponed, they travel to Norfolk to play ODU. The Monarchs have been a massive disappointment so far starting 0-3 which included two losses as a favorite. The offense has been really bad and the defense is getting gashed by all of their opponents. They allowed almost 600 yards of offense to Liberty in Week 1. These two played in Blacksburg last year with Tech winning 38-0, holding the Monarchs to just 149 yards. There are very few teams in America that I will lay four touchdowns with on the road and Tech is not one of them. This is the biggest game in Monarchs history and the ticket prices are showing that. All that said, I'm probably not taking the home team either. ODU has covered just two of its eight games all-time against the ACC.



Notre Dame (-7.5) at Wake Forest

Notre Dame is 3-0, but has struggled to get those wins. The Fighting Irish have wins by seven over Michigan, eight over Ball State, and five over Vanderbilt. Brandon Wimbush has been inconsistent under center and that led to Ian Book coming in for several drives. The defense has held firm against the run for the most part although they did give up 169 yards to the Cardinals. The Demon Deacons are 2-1 and are coming off a 41-34 loss last Thursday night at home. Kendall Hinton is back although he may not start at QB. They've shown plenty of offense but the defense failed against the BC attack. Wake has scored 108 points so far which is a far cry from Demon Deacon teams of the past. These two played a shootout last year with ND winning 48-37. The two teams combined for over 600 yards on the ground. Wake Forest has covered 11 of its last 14 games as an underdog although the Deacs did not do so last Thursday. I'd consider looking at the home team although the over might be the better play. Neither is official for me though.



Clemson (-16.5) at Georgia Tech

The Tigers travel to Atlanta to play their second straight tripl- option team. They crushed Georgia Southern 38-7 holding them to just 140 yards with 80 of those coming on 43 carries. The offense moved up and down the field but had three turnovers which prevented this from being an uglier game. Kelly Bryant got hurt and Trevor Lawrence looked good replacing him. The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, have lost two straight and are coming off a 24-19 loss at Pittsburgh. They have been favored in all three games and have not covered a single contest. The run game has had no issues but the defense couldn't slow down the mediocre Panthers. Last year, Clemson won at home 24-10 and two years ago they won 26-7 on the road in this series. The key is that you can let Georgia Tech go up and down the field but if you stop the Jackets in the red zone then the damage gets minimized. Clemson is also 0-3 against the spread and have covered just five of its last 11 road games. This will be interesting to see if the week of practice for Georgia Southern helps on Saturday against Georgia Tech.





