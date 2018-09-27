It's time for Week 5 of the college football season and we should get a better slate of games across the country and including in the ACC. Clemson remains the class of the conference but others many expected to challenge the Tigers have stumbled. So let's take a look at some of the major games in the league this weekend.



UVa at NC State (-5.5)

The Wahoos hit the road for their second true road game of the season on Saturday and their third away from Charlottesville. They are coming off a win over Louisville in which Bryce Perkins continued to cook while the defense held their opponent to just three points. That side of the ball did sustain some big injuries, though, with DE Richard Burney lost for the year and ILB Jordan Mack out for six weeks. Malcolm Cook's availability remains in question as well and those are three big pieces. This will be UVa's first crack at a competent quarterback this season in Ryan Finley. He lit up NC State's three opponents—JMU, Georgia State, and Marshall—so far. It's hard to really get a gauge on this team because they didn't play West Virginia in Week 3 due to Hurricane Florence. They don't run it well and their defense has put up good numbers, but once again against no one. NC State is only 7-7-1 against the spread in its last 15 home games. UVa has covered just 10 of its last 20 as an underdog, winning five of those outright. I'm as optimistic as the next guy about the Cavaliers and will be interested to see where this line goes. If it falls much more, I'm looking at the home team only because I think the defense gets stressed between the losses and Finley.



Virginia Tech at Duke (-5.5)

What a difference a week makes when it comes to the Hokies. All the optimism surrounding the team has dissipated with a 49-35 loss to Old Dominion, the loss of QB Josh Jackson presumably for the season, and the dismissal of DE Trevon Hill. I do think the offense can sustain with Ryan Willis under center as he's got talent and some mobility. In the loss, they did put up 600 yards of offense but couldn't slow down Blake LaRussa or the aerial attack. Normally, I'd say that this is a banana peel game with Notre Dame at home next week, but I don't think that's in play right now. Duke is 4-0 with wins over Army, Northwestern, Baylor, and NC Central. Quentin Harris has filled in nicely for Daniel Jones as the offense hasn't skipped a beat the last two weeks. The Hokies have won 12 of their last 14 in this series, beating the Blue Devils 24-3 last year. They are 14-4 against the spread as a road underdog of 3.5 to 7 points since 1992. No official play in this one because I don't think it's that easy to take the home team in this one.



Syracuse at Clemson (-22)

Syracuse and Clemson are 4-0 and arguably the two best teams in the Atlantic Division. Both average more than 500 yards of offense but the Tigers have held their opponents to just 15.2 points per contest and 251.8 yards in wins over Furman, Texas A&M, Georgia Southern, and Georgia Tech thus far. Despite the recent success, the team is changing quarterbacks and going with Trevor Lawrence behind center and he's done great in his brief spurts of time out there. Syracuse's victories are against Western Michigan, Wagner, Florida State, and UConn as Eric Dungey has done a fantastic job of trying to stay healthy and moving the offense. The defense has actually performed well outside of allowing 42 points to Western Michigan. The Orange beat Clemson last year 27-24 in the Dome as Kelly Bryant was not 100 percent and the Cuse was able to move the ball pretty well. They got blasted 54-0 the last time they played in Death Valley, though. This one is probably personal for the home team hence the large line. Syracuse has covered eight of its last 11 road games. I'd like to see my Orange keep things close but I just don't know if they will.



Florida State (-7) at Louisville

Somebody has to win this one as both teams have seen some low points already this season. Florida State lost its opener to Virginia Tech before nearly falling to Samford at home. The Seminoles followed that up with a horrible effort at Syracuse before bouncing back against NIU at home last week. It's the inconsistencies that have driven their fanbase nuts in Year 1 under the new regime. The defense is putting up fantastic numbers, but they've had to be on the field too long with the offense struggling to get going. The offensive line can't block anyone and Deondre Francois is getting skittish in the pocket. Louisville looked pretty feeble last week against the Hoos and also got crushed by Alabama in Week 1 with the victories coming after against Indiana State and Western Kentucky. To me, there's only one way to go in this one and it's taking the under. FSU has gone under in 12 of its last 18 ACC contests and 15 of its last 29 overall. I think we could see this one being a 21-17 affair as I don't have faith in either offense.







