It's time for Week 6 of the college football season and we continue to get a lot more information about how things stack up in the league. With UVa off this weekend, the Wahoos will sit at home and watch things in the Coastal likely become even more clear. So let's take a look at some of the big games in the ACC this weekend.



Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+6.5)

It's a night game in Blacksburg as the Hokies host the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Virginia Tech surprised a lot of people with how well the Hokies played in Durham last weekend. I don't know if it signified that the Blue Devils weren't ready for prime time or if Tech is that good. I thought the offense wouldn't change a lot with Ryan Willis and I don't think it did. They are averaging almost 480 yards per game and will provide a stiff test for ND. This will be the Irish's second road game this season. They beat Wake Forest 56-27 two weeks ago but they allowed the Deacs to put up more than 250 rushing yards. I think this could be the best passing attack they have faced this season. Virginia Tech won in South Bend in 2016 34-31 as a one-point underdog and has been a home dog of 3.5 to seven points just five times since 1992 including just once the last three years. Notre Dame is only 7-4 straight up against the ACC during that same timeframe. It's hard for me to resist the home underdog, but I actually think the under might be worth a look.



Syracuse (-3.5) at Pittsburgh

I'm really proud of the alma mater for nearly knocking off Clemson 27-23 last weekend down in Death Valley. The issues were that the defense couldn't stop the run and got tired in the end when the Tigers defense made some crucial stops. Now they have to bounce back rather quickly and head to Pittsburgh to face a bad Pitt team. The Panthers beat Albany and Georgia Tech at home, but have lost to Penn State, UNC, and UCF. This is the team's only home game over a five-week span and comes before a matchup at Notre Dame. Pittsburgh doesn't really do much very well seeing as though the Panthers have not passed for 200 yards yet this season. Their defense has had massive issues against any team with a pulse of an offense. The Orange, meanwhile, have scored on 48.68 percent of their possessions according to the NCAA. They've been a road favorite just once the last three seasons and won that one outright. Pittsburgh has covered just 11 of its last 30 contests and two years ago won 76-61 at home against the Orange. I'm very leery of taking my alma mater on the road considering there might be a bit of a hangover. If they come out focused, they should win this one rather easily.



Clemson (-18) at Wake Forest

The Tigers are 5-0 and have shown a lot so far this season. They are putting up nearly 500 yards of offense while allowing just under 270 on defense. The defensive front is the best in football and should be able to put pressure on Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are 3-2 and have had issues stopping anyone. This will be the end of a rare five-game home stretch for Wake, which was crushed by Notre Dame and lost by a touchdown against Boston College. The common theme is that the Deacs couldn't stop the run which means Travis Etienne will likely go wild once again. Wake's offense has held its own and that's because of Greg Dortch, who had four touchdowns against Rice. Trevor Lawrence was able to practice a bit on Monday so we'll see if he's under center or if the Brice kid starts. Wake has covered the last two matchups between these two teams while Clemson is 11-1 in its last 12 road games straight up but has covered only half of them. It's a lot of points for the Tigers to lay so I'd consider looking at the over as I don't know if the home team can stop Clemson when it matters.



