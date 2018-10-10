It's time for Week 7 of the college football season and as the temperatures finally cool down a bit we start to see who is ready for a strong finish. There are a few interesting lines facing teams throughout the ACC, including a big one on Saturday night in Charlottesville. So let's take a look at some of the games in the league this weekend.



Miami (-6.5) at UVa

The rare non-Tech night game in Charlottesville as the Cavaliers come off their bye week to host the Hurricanes. I think it came at a good time for the Hoos who had two weeks to stew after losing to NC State. Hopefully they come back a little healthier, a little wiser, and more focused. If you listen to me on ESPN Richmond I've said since before the season began that this team was going to go undefeated at home in the regular season and I won't change. I actually made UVa my bet of the year a couple of years ago at home in a game I figured the Canes would come in unfocused and they did and lost. I'm glad Miami won it game at home against Florida State as that may get The U unfocused for this one. I think they are highly overrated although not quite as much with N'Kosi Perry behind center. Miami's wins aren't exactly over great competition this season. The Canes have been really good against the pass but outside of Toledo they haven't faced anyone who will stress them there. If you can force them to become one dimensional on offense then that side of the ball will flounder. UVa has covered nine of its last 15 in this series. I'm calling my shot and taking the Wahoos to win outright so any sort of points we're getting is a gift.



Virginia Tech (-6) at North Carolina

Normally, I'd be really concerned about a letdown the game after a big atmosphere but for some reason it doesn't bother me here. Tech was in the game against Notre Dame for a half before things got ugly and the Hokies put up a decent fight until they were just outclassed. In this one, they are the ones who will be doing the outclassing. UNC is 1-3 with losses by 37, 22, and seven points to Miami, ECU, and California. This is just the second home game for the Heels but really it'll feel like Blacksburg if the Hokie fans commit to making the trip. UNC can run the ball decently but has had two games with four turnovers or more already. I won't lay that many points on the road with almost anyone outside of maybe Alabama. The Hokies are way too flaky especially in a game that they should win easily. One trend of note is that Tech has covered 17 of its last 23 games as a road favorite of 3.5 to seven points. That's not enough to get me to bet them though.



Duke at Georgia Tech (-3)

This is a big game in the ACC Coastal as the Jackets get set to host the Blue Devils. GT has scored 63 and 66 in its last two games as the triple-option is humming. The problem is that before those two contests the Yellow Jackets lost three straight to USF, Pitt, and Clemson. Their defense is pretty exploitable especially through the air. Duke, meanwhile, loves to throw it when they can with Daniel Jones, who had an extra week to get healthy. That means that the Blue Devils had the all-important extra week to prepare for Paul Johnson's triple-option. They beat Army 34-14 in Week 1, holding them to just 168 yards on 47 rushes. That's very important when handicapping Georgia Tech games. The Duke defense has been good with its biggest weakness being the pass which Tech won't go after. The Devils won this matchup last year at home 43-20 after losing 38-35 to them in Atlanta in 2016. I will be looking hard at the road team in this one.





For more insight on the odds, follow Matt on Twitter at @MidMajorMatt and find more of his picks and selections at Sportscapping.com where he handicaps college football and specializes in the Group of 5 (although the ACC is also in his wheelhouse). You can also listen to him weekdays from 3-4 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays on ESPN Richmond.

