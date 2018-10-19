It's time for Week 8 of the college football season and with the midway point in the rear view there's plenty to talk about around the league. The big showdown in the Atlantic Division is on tap this weekend while the Coastal continues to be anybody's guess. So let's take a look at some of the games in the league this weekend.

UVa at Duke (-6.5)

That must have felt good Saturday for UVa fans who saw their team beat Miami at home in front of a juiced atmosphere that a lot of the country watched on television. The defense stepped up big time and Bryce Perkins made just enough plays for them to pick up the victory. Now comes the week of hype and publicity from the country. The Hoos are 4-2 and travel to Duke on Saturday where the Blue Devils are coming off a solid 28-14 win at Georgia Tech last week. Their only loss came to the Hokies 31-14 in a head-scratching affair towards the end of September. Duke's offense isn't putting up flashy numbers but its defense is doing work and keeping them in ballgames. UVa has wins in its last two meetings with the Blue Devils including last year's 28-21 victory as a two-point underdog. Quite simply, I don't expect the Hoos to win this game and it's possible it could be a blowout. There's nothing wrong with them and I fully expect them to bounce back with three straight wins at home, but this young team is going to struggle with all the attention. We see it all the time in college football and I'll simply play the trend. Sure, the team could continue the momentum from last week but I'd expect that more from a veteran bunch.



North Carolina at Syracuse (-10)

My alma mater is fresh off a bye week as the Orange host UNC. The Tar Heels should have beaten the Hokies last week but made every mistake possible to prevent that from happening. They racked up more than 200 rushing yards and nearly 300 passing yards in the loss. The defense even played better except at the end. Now they have to pick up the pieces and play their fourth road game over their first six. Syracuse, meanwhile, lost two straight entering the bye and has to be angry after how they fell to Pittsburgh. Eric Dungey didn't have a great game and for the second straight week they were gashed by the run. Orange fans can smell a bowl game with three of their next four at home. This game seems like a runaway for the team from the Carrier Dome as I think the Heels come in a bit unfocused after another tough loss. One trend to consider is that Syracuse has gone under in 21 of its last 30 games and 13 of its last 16 at home. I'll watch this line carefully and hope for a little more value with my alma mater.



NC State at Clemson (-16)

Upon first glance, most of us would ask why this line is so big with two undefeated teams. The stats say that Clemson has the better offense and defense in this one, although it's close. Both teams are great against the run while the Tigers do their work on the ground offensively. On the other side, you have Ryan Finley who is the best quarterback in the conference. My guess as to why this line is so large is because NC State has largely beaten no one. The Pack have wins against JMU, Georgia State, Marshall, UVa, and BC. Clemson at least has a road win at Texas A&M on its resume. The Tigers won in Raleigh last year 38-31 in a game that saw the Wolfpack rack up almost 500 yards of offense. State has covered just six of its last 11 road games. I know some of the readers laugh when I say that I'm holding off on a pick at the time this article comes out but sometimes the line movement tells me what I want to know about a game so I want to see where this thing goes. There's been a small buyback from the opening spread of 17, though.





